Covid news - live: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 spreads faster, experts say as latest UK hotspots revealed
Latest figures reveal a week-on-week rise in Covid case rates across 60 per cent of UK local areas
A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.
The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said: “We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate, which can be seen in all regions in England.
“We have also learnt that BA.2 has a slightly higher secondary attack rate than BA.1 in households.”
Record-breaking daily Covid figures reported in Russia for ninth consecutive day
Russia joins Ukraine and South Korea today in reporting a record daily high of new Covid-19 infections.
Coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, Russia’s coronavirus task force today announced.
Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.
A further 668 Covid-related deaths have also been confirmed in the past 24 hours.
Joni Mitchell to pull music from Spotify amid claims platform enables Covid misinformation spread
Joni Mitchell says she will remove her music from Spotify after accusing the platform of allowing “irresponsible people” to spread Covid misinformation that is “costing people their lives”.
It comes shortly after Neil Young removed his own catalogue from Spotify, reportedly due to its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast - which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.
“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell said in a statement on her official website.
“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.
“I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”
People who tested positive for Covid-19 in December now eligible for booster jab
South Korea reports record daily high of new Covid-19 cases
South Korea reported another daily record of 17,542 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.
It comes after posting 16,096 a day before, amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Beijing reports 36 new Covid-19 cases among Winter Games personnel
A total of 36 new coronavirus infections have been detected among Olympic Games-related personnel, the organising committee in Beijing said today.
According to 2022 Winter Games officials, 19 of those cases were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Friday.
A notice on the official website for the Games said 29 were found among new airport arrivals, while seven were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public.
Ukraine reports record-breaking daily Covid figures
Ukraine reported a record daily high of 37,351 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry has announced.
The previous high of 34,408 cases was a day earlier.
Ministry data showed 149 new related deaths, putting the total above 100,000.
Ukraine’s tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 4.02 million, with 100,031 deaths.
Lung damage discovered in long Covid patients suffering breathlessness
Some people who suffer from long Covid my have developed lung abnormalities, a UK study has discovered.
Researchers used xenon gas to detect potential lung damage in the patients who have not been admitted to hospital, but were experiencing periods of breathlessness after having had the virus.
Fergus Gleeson, the study’s lead investigator and professor of radiology at the University of Oxford, said: “What we’ve found now is that, even though their CT scans are normal, the xenon MRI scans have detected similar abnormalities in patients with long Covid.
“These patients have never been in hospital and did not have an acute severe illness when they had their Covid-19 infection.
“Some of them have been experiencing their symptoms for a year after contracting Covid-19.
He added: “There are now important questions to answer. Such as, how many patients with long Covid will have abnormal scans, the significance of the abnormality we’ve detected, the cause of the abnormality, and its longer-term consequences.
“Once we understand the mechanisms driving these symptoms, we will be better placed to develop more effective treatments.”
Covid-19 case rates for each UK local authority revealed
The PA news agency has provided an update of Covid-19 case rates for each UK local authority for the seven days up to 24 January.
It found of the 377 local areas, 226 (60 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 150 (40 per cent) a fall, while one remains unchanged.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,667 (2,018.5 per 100,000 people) new cases in that week.
Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland ranks second, up from 1,422.0 to 1,984.5, with 4,311 new cases.
Lisburn & Castlereagh, also in Northern Ireland, has the third highest rate, up from 1,196.3 to 1,841.6, with 2,697 new cases.
Peterborough in Cambridgeshire has the highest rate in England (1,757.9, up from 1,606.4), Newport for Wales (889.8, up from 683.3), and Aberdeen City for Scotland (581.5, down from 601.6).
