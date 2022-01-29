✕ Close Health secretary Sajid Javid said we must 'learn to live with' Covid

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.

The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said: “We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate, which can be seen in all regions in England.

“We have also learnt that BA.2 has a slightly higher secondary attack rate than BA.1 in households.”

Meanwhile, the PA news agency has provided an update of Covid-19 case rates for each UK local authority.

It found of the 377 local areas, 226 (60 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 150 (40 per cent) a fall, while one remains unchanged.

They have revealed the five fastest growing hotspots, among them is Lisburn & Castlereagh (up from 1,196.3 to 1,841.6), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,422.0 to 1,984.5), Ards & North Down (1,107.6 to 1,657.5), Woking (1,208.9 to 1,686.9) and Wokingham (1,106.1 to 1,579.8).