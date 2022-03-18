Covid-19 infections have continued to increase in England, Wales and Scotland, though the trend is “uncertain” in Northern Ireland, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In England, around one in 20 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to March 12, or 2.7 million people - up from one in 25, or 2.1 million people, in the week to March 5.

In Wales, the estimate is up from 97,900 people, or one in 30, to 125,400 people, or one in 25.

Scotland has seen infection levels rise for seven weeks in a row and they have now reached a new record high, with 376,300 people estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 14. This is up from 299,900 people, or one in 18, the previous week.

The ONS described the trend in Northern Ireland as “uncertain”, with 130,600 people likely to have had Covid-19 last week, or around one in 14 people: down slightly from 143,800 people, or one in 13.

The latest information from the ONS comes just a day after new data from the ZOE Covid study suggested a 47 per cent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, warned of the rising case levels, he said: “Even more concerning is the rise in new cases in people aged over 75. This vulnerable group have had low case numbers for months.

“We will need to wait a few weeks to see the full impact on increased hospitalisation but numbers have already started to rise. The data shows this pandemic is definitely not over yet and is more unpredictable than ever, despite government messages to the contrary and a lack of public health advice.”

Figures ZOE say that an average of 258,155 new symptomatic infections reported each day.

The community monitoring study’s figures are based on reports from around 840,000 weekly contributors and the proportion of newly symptomatic users who have received positive Covid swab tests.

