File: Former US president Donald Trump holds a rally in Florence, Arizona (REUTERS)

Donald Trump has urged popular podcast host Joe Rogan not to back down amid a wave of backlash against Spotify for the spread of Covid misinformation on his platform.

Mr Trump asked the host to “stop apologising” and blamed the media and Democrats for making him “look weak and frightened”.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy,” wrote the ex-president in a letter, “but he’s got to stop apologising to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics.”

Meanwhile, more US states are now ending mandatory mask-wearing rules in public spaces for vaccinated people, with the rate of new infections falling by more than two-thirds following a massive peak weeks ago.

Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon have ended mask mandates in schools, while Pennsylvania and California removed their state-wide mask mandates.

Meanwhile, cases in the UK have dropped by 25 per cent in one week. The UK reported 66,183 new cases on Tuesday, down from 89,015 last Tuesday.

And a new report by a legal campaign group claims that the list of companies given “VIP” treatment for Covid contracts is even larger than Boris Johnson’s government has previously admitted.