Covid news - live: Trump tells Joe Rogan to ‘stop apologising’ amid vaccine misinformation row
Donald Trump has urged popular podcast host Joe Rogan not to back down amid a wave of backlash against Spotify for the spread of Covid misinformation on his platform.
Mr Trump asked the host to “stop apologising” and blamed the media and Democrats for making him “look weak and frightened”.
“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy,” wrote the ex-president in a letter, “but he’s got to stop apologising to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics.”
Meanwhile, more US states are now ending mandatory mask-wearing rules in public spaces for vaccinated people, with the rate of new infections falling by more than two-thirds following a massive peak weeks ago.
Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon have ended mask mandates in schools, while Pennsylvania and California removed their state-wide mask mandates.
Meanwhile, cases in the UK have dropped by 25 per cent in one week. The UK reported 66,183 new cases on Tuesday, down from 89,015 last Tuesday.
And a new report by a legal campaign group claims that the list of companies given “VIP” treatment for Covid contracts is even larger than Boris Johnson’s government has previously admitted.
Canada truckers protest threatens trade with US
Protesting truckers have blocked a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada, raising worries among Canadian politicians about the economic impact of the disruptions.
The truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, which carries 25 per cent of all trade between Canada and the US.
Canadian transport minister Omar Alghabra said the blockade can have serious implications on the economy and supply chains.
“I’ve already heard from automakers and food grocers. This is really a serious cause for concern,” he said.
Protesters also closed another important US-Canada border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.
In Monday’s address, prime minister Justin Trudeau called protestors “a few people shouting and waving swastikas” and said they do not define the Canadians. His comments came after some of the protesters raised flags with Nazi symbols in the initial days of protest.
‘VIP lane’ for PPE contracts bigger than government admits, says campaign group
A new report by a legal campaign group has claimed that the list of companies given “VIP” treatment for Covid contracts is bigger than what Boris Johnson’s government has previously admitted.
The Good Law Project has said it had been leaked internal documents showing that another 18 companies – awarded almost £1bn in PPE contracts between them – were also referred to as “VIPs”.
Read the detailed report by The Independent’s Adam Forrest.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 9 February.
