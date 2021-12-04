✕ Close Boris Johnson receives Covid booster vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in London

Cases of omicron more than doubled in the UK on Friday, after a further 75 infections were detected in England, 16 in Scotland and the first in Wales, now totalling 150.

As it stands, there remain no confirmed instances of the new Covid variant in Northern Ireland.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said a number of the cases detected have no links to travel, suggesting Britain now has “a small amount of community transmission”. She added teams “nationally and locally are working at pace to identify and trace all close contacts of every omicron case”.

The news comes as GPs across the nation were told to temporarily scrap services, such as giving over-75s and new patients routine health checks, in a bid to speed up Boris Johnson’s much-discussed booster jab rollout. One GP, Dr Jack Jacob, questioned the changes, telling BBC News he “didn’t particularly want” to have to tell elderly patients they were no longer receiving such care. “It’ll only cause a backlog later down the line,” he added.

