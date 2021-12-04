Covid omicron news – live: Cases of new variant double as GPs told to defer some services to speed up boosters
Ministers told they may not be able to wait for data before enforcing more restrictions
Cases of omicron more than doubled in the UK on Friday, after a further 75 infections were detected in England, 16 in Scotland and the first in Wales, now totalling 150.
As it stands, there remain no confirmed instances of the new Covid variant in Northern Ireland.
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said a number of the cases detected have no links to travel, suggesting Britain now has “a small amount of community transmission”. She added teams “nationally and locally are working at pace to identify and trace all close contacts of every omicron case”.
The news comes as GPs across the nation were told to temporarily scrap services, such as giving over-75s and new patients routine health checks, in a bid to speed up Boris Johnson’s much-discussed booster jab rollout. One GP, Dr Jack Jacob, questioned the changes, telling BBC News he “didn’t particularly want” to have to tell elderly patients they were no longer receiving such care. “It’ll only cause a backlog later down the line,” he added.
Covid jab decision for children as young as five expected next week
The UK’s medicines regulator is set to announce a decision on whether to vaccinate children aged five to 11 as early as next week, The Independent understands, with a rollout expected in the new year.
MHRA (the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) is “moving at pace” with its assessment, while a member of Britain’s vaccine watchdog said the group “won’t hang around” in making a recommendation to ministers once it’s concluded if the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective to use in young children.
The government has made clear that rolling out boosters and vaccinating the unprotected remains the priority – more so now with the threat posed by the omicron variant, reports our science correspondent Samuel Lovett.
GP changes ‘just cause backlog later down the line,’ says doctor
On that note, here’s some reaction to the news GPs will change up their daily routine. Doctors’ leaders have welcomed a move to suspend some targets for GPs to enable them to concentrate on the vaccination programme, but warned the service remains under pressure.
Dr Farah Jameel, chair of the BMA’s England GP committee, said suspending some paperwork would create some additional capacity, but that individual practices would have to decide how much they could switch to delivering Covid jabs.
“That will then allow us to support the national effort - the national priority being to one vaccinating the nation as quickly as possible,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, adding: “Whilst these changes make a difference and start to create some time, I think every single practice will have to look at just how much time it does release.”
Meanwhile, Dr Jack Jacobs, a GP at Hamstreet Surgery, in Ashord, Kent, said he had mixed feelings about the changes. He said “getting the balance right” between ‘normal’ work and Covid-focused work was “tricky”.
Asked whether he had yet told an elderly patient they were no longer entitled to routine health checks, he said he hadn’t and that he “didn’t particularly want to have to, either”.
“All it means is I’ll have to do those checks at another time, so it potentially just causes a backlog three or four months down the line,” he told BBC News.
GPs scrap routine health checks for over-75s to give vaccine jabs
Under a new deal, GPs will temporarily scrap services such as giving over-75s routine health checks in a bid to speed up Britain’s Covid booster jab rollout.
The deal, negotiated with doctors’ unions, means thousands of GPs will continue to be paid for such duties regardless, as well as receiving bonuses for administering vaccines.
It comes after Boris Johnson called for the offering of booster jabs to be given to all adults aged 18 and over in the UK, in order to strengthen defences against the omicron variant. The minimum gap between doses has also been reduced from six to three months.
Some doctors have also been given the green light to abandon “minor” surgeries, according to a BBC Breakfast report this morning, so they can join the vaccine campaign and get as many Britons vaccinated as fast as possible.
Covid risks ruining Christmas ‘for next five years’, warn experts
The government has been warned “it will take a long time for Covid-19” to stop having an effect on festivities such as Christmas amid concerns over the new omicron variant.
The stark view of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (SPI-M-O) is that it may take another five years for the virus to be dealt with in a predictable “endemic” state.
SPI-M-O, which advises ministers, is said to have reporters in a meeting on 24 November that many factors have to be taken into consideration in assessing how long it will take for Covid to become less dangerous and “it will take a long time”.
“The path to endemicity will be critically dependent on the rate of waning of immunity and chosen policies on vaccination and boosting,” the group is reported to have said by writers at BirminghamLive, who have seen the meeting notes. “Sars-CoV-2 will continue to be a threat to health system function and require active management, of which vaccination and surveillance are key, for at least the next five years.”
It comes after members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said this week that tven if there “continues to be good protection against severe disease for individuals from vaccination (including boosters), any significant reduction in protection against infection could still result in a very large wave of infections”.
Various trials are underway to ascertain the potential impact of the omicron variant.
Met police asked to investigate Downing Street lockdown Christmas party
Following that last video post, here’s our policy correspondent Jon Stone with a bit more on what the Met was asked to probe.
In a letter to the force’s commissioner, Labour MP Barry Gardiner said the Met police “should investigate further to establish the facts and see if any laws might have been broken”.
It comes after claims No 10 staff drank into the early hours and played party games at Christmas parties held in Downing Street during last year’s lockdown - in contravention of Tier 3 rules.
However, Metropolitan police chief Cressida Dick had said earlier on Friday that she was not aware of any complaints against the PM’s office for allegedly breaking the rules.
No deaths reported from omicron yet, WHO announces
There have been no deaths reported from the omicron variant, despite cases being detected in at least 38 countries, the World Health Organisation has confirmed.
The United States and Australia are among the latest countries confirming new cases of the omicron variant. It comes as South Africa’s total infections pushed past three million as the new variant continues to spread.
Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first spotted omicron, said patients seen so far had “extremely mild symptoms” - but WHO warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it leads to more severe illness and how effective current vaccines are against it.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Delta and omicron variants like ‘two pandemics at same time,’ says prof
A leading Scottish health official has described omicron’s emergence as being like a second pandemic while scientists figure out if measures used to contain delta will have the same effect.
Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director for Scotland, said plainly that if someone is to leave their house today “you’re more likely to come into contact with the principal pandemic: delta”.
It is for this reason, he told BBC Breakfast, everyone must “behave in the way we’ve been talking about for weeks”, listing vaccines and regular testing as examples of what he meant.
However, Prof Leitch said what is not yet known is whether restrictions for delta can manage omicron. “We just don’t know if that’s the case yet,” he said.
Explaining how Scotland was attempting to contain the new variant, he said officials were practising “outbreak management” while its full impact was investigated.
“The ideal is to keep the R number [which focuses on the rate of transmissibility] below 1, to contain the number of cases, which is why Scotland wants to be so stringent with these restrictions until we know what’s going on,” he said.
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon, the country’s first minister, signalled this week she did not believe Boris Johnson’s measures went far enough.
Asked about cases being detected at a Steps concert in Glasgow, which took place on 22 November, Prof Leitch said this likely means the first official UK cases recorded on 27 November were not the first. “But it’s so hard to be precise due to the incubation period,” he added.
Government to drop Covid testing scheme for vulnerable people
A major testing programme used to quickly detect Covid-19 in the NHS, prisons, schools and social care may be dropped next year.
Multiple senior sources have told The Independent the government is now seeking to wind down the national programme for loop-mediated isothermal amplification (Lamp) tests, from March 2022.
Lamp tests are much quicker than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, can be turned around within an hour, and are mainly used to test people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19.
The test can also be done directly on saliva so there is no need for swabbing, unlike PCR tests, and are thought to be more accurate than lateral flows, report our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas and economics editor Anna Isaac.
