Covid news – live: Omicron fears see UK booster jabs extended as six cases of new variant detected in Scotland

Chiara Giordano,Liam James,Sam Hancock,Namita Singh,Jon Sharman
Monday 29 November 2021 09:40
A man receives his Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination from a primary care practitioner in Haxby and Wiggington Surgery on 22 December, 2020 in York, England. A new study warns that the UK must vaccinate at least 2 million people a week in order to prevent a third wave.

A man receives his Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination from a primary care practitioner in Haxby and Wiggington Surgery on 22 December, 2020 in York, England. A new study warns that the UK must vaccinate at least 2 million people a week in order to prevent a third wave.

The UK is set to unveil new guidance that will see its Covid-19 booster vaccine programme extended and sped up amid fears over the spread of the new omicron variant.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters. Edward Argar, a health minister, told Sky News the British government was “awaiting that advice” later on Monday.

It comes as six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Scotland – four in Lanarkshire and a further two in Glasgow. Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with.

Three cases have so far been confirmed in England, in Nottingham, Chelmsford and London.

Portugal logged 13 cases of the variant linked to a football club on Monday.

1638178799

School and KFC restaurant among sites targeted by Essex contact tracers

Contact tracers in Essex are investigating potential links to a person infected by the omicron variant of coronavirus.

A school and a KFC restaurant in Brentwood are among the locations under scrutiny, according to Dr Michael Gogarty, the county director of public health.

Jon Sharman29 November 2021 09:39
1638178402

Should the government enforce lockdown 4.0? Tell us in our poll

A new variant of Covid-19 has emerged and is causing concern around the world given its “incredibly high” number of mutations, with fears rife among experts because it is both highly transmissible and effective at evading the human body’s immune response, writes Joe Sommerlad.

First detected in Botswana, beginning to emerge in South Africa and already detected in Europe, B.1.1529 has been named omicron by the World Health Organisation after the next available letter of the Greek alphabet.

Do you think there should be a lockdown 4.0? Tell us what you think in our poll

Jon Sharman29 November 2021 09:33
1638177262

Vaccines the way to beat new variant, says JCVI

The deputy head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has talked up the booster vaccine campaign as the first pillar of Britain’s response to the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Professor Anthony Harnden said there were two potential arms of the fightback.

"Either we raise the immunity in the population or we find a matched vaccine," he told BBC Breakfast.

He added: "And it's going to be quite a while before we can get a matched vaccine so it's sensible to increase the immunity in the population and that will be done by actually encouraging those that are unvaccinated so far to get vaccinated, that is absolutely imperative, but also to make sure that we boost the most vulnerable in order.

"Inevitably everybody will be offered a booster but what we want to do is make sure that it's done in a sensible order so that those that are most vulnerable for this infection can get boosted and their natural immunity levels can go up."

Prof Harnden said the JCVI was looking at reducing the interval between second and booster doses and increasing the age range of who is eligible.

He said it was "really important that we get the immunity levels in the population high" in case the Omicron variant was more transmissible or protection from vaccines was reduced.

Jon Sharman29 November 2021 09:14
1638176873

Some of Scotland’s omicron cases were transmitted in the community

Scotland’s deputy first minister has said “some” of the six new omicron infections in the country were not linked to overseas travel.

John Swinney told Good Morning Scotland: “On some of the cases we are aware that there is no travel history involved.

“So what that tells us is that there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus.”

Jon Sharman29 November 2021 09:07
1638176122

Portugal sees more than a dozen omicron cases

Portugal detected 13 cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant on Monday, all related to players and staff at Lisbon football team Belenenses, according to health authorities.

Jon Sharman29 November 2021 08:55
1638175838

Tom Batchelor29 November 2021 08:50
1638175238

Labour backs stricter mask rules to slow virus spread

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has said people should be wearing face coverings at indoor hospitality venues as a simple way of slowing the spread of the virus.

The new mask requirements only extend to public transport and shops – not theatres, restaurants, pubs and cinemas.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: “We think we should be encouraging people to wear masks when we’re all mixing indoors, as much as possible.

“So we would recommend that people do wear masks when they’re out and about, specially when they’re moving around venues.

“The prime minister unfortunately has undermined those messages in recent weeks, but wearing a mask can be a very protective way of supporting people in stopping the virus being able to spread as quickly.”

Tom Batchelor29 November 2021 08:40
1638174518

1638173688

Government ‘confident' NHS Test and Trace can cope with omicron

Elsewhere on the morning media round, Health Minister Edward Argar said he was “confident” that NHS Test and Trace would be able to “scale up and meet the challenge” of the new coronavirus variant.

He told Times Radio: “What we sought to do with Test and Trace was to bring the local knowledge and expertise of local public health teams and combine it with external resource which gave the scalability and the ability to turn up the capacity in Test and Trace. We’re confident that Test and Trace can meet this challenge.

“And just by way of an example, I think 91 per cent of contacts, where they’re given by someone who tests positive at the moment, are being reached and contacted within the appropriate time.

“So it has come a long, long way from when it was first set up. And I’m confident it will be able to scale up and meet the challenge.”

Tom Batchelor29 November 2021 08:14
1638173097

Six omicron cases in Scotland

Six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, the Scottish government has announced.  

Four are said to be in Lanarkshire and a further two in Glasgow.

Here is the story:

Tom Batchelor29 November 2021 08:04

