A man receives his Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination from a primary care practitioner in Haxby and Wiggington Surgery on 22 December, 2020 in York, England. A new study warns that the UK must vaccinate at least 2 million people a week in order to prevent a third wave. (Getty Images)

The UK is set to unveil new guidance that will see its Covid-19 booster vaccine programme extended and sped up amid fears over the spread of the new omicron variant.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters. Edward Argar, a health minister, told Sky News the British government was “awaiting that advice” later on Monday.

It comes as six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Scotland – four in Lanarkshire and a further two in Glasgow. Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with.

Three cases have so far been confirmed in England, in Nottingham, Chelmsford and London.

Portugal logged 13 cases of the variant linked to a football club on Monday.