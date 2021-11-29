Covid news – live: Omicron fears see UK booster jabs extended as six cases of new variant detected in Scotland
Latest updates as they happen
The UK is set to unveil new guidance that will see its Covid-19 booster vaccine programme extended and sped up amid fears over the spread of the new omicron variant.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked to look at boosters for under-40s as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters. Edward Argar, a health minister, told Sky News the British government was “awaiting that advice” later on Monday.
It comes as six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Scotland – four in Lanarkshire and a further two in Glasgow. Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals they have come into contact with.
Three cases have so far been confirmed in England, in Nottingham, Chelmsford and London.
Portugal logged 13 cases of the variant linked to a football club on Monday.
School and KFC restaurant among sites targeted by Essex contact tracers
Contact tracers in Essex are investigating potential links to a person infected by the omicron variant of coronavirus.
A school and a KFC restaurant in Brentwood are among the locations under scrutiny, according to Dr Michael Gogarty, the county director of public health.
A new variant of Covid-19 has emerged and is causing concern around the world given its “incredibly high” number of mutations, with fears rife among experts because it is both highly transmissible and effective at evading the human body’s immune response, writes Joe Sommerlad.
First detected in Botswana, beginning to emerge in South Africa and already detected in Europe, B.1.1529 has been named omicron by the World Health Organisation after the next available letter of the Greek alphabet.
Vaccines the way to beat new variant, says JCVI
The deputy head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has talked up the booster vaccine campaign as the first pillar of Britain’s response to the omicron variant of coronavirus.
Professor Anthony Harnden said there were two potential arms of the fightback.
"Either we raise the immunity in the population or we find a matched vaccine," he told BBC Breakfast.
He added: "And it's going to be quite a while before we can get a matched vaccine so it's sensible to increase the immunity in the population and that will be done by actually encouraging those that are unvaccinated so far to get vaccinated, that is absolutely imperative, but also to make sure that we boost the most vulnerable in order.
"Inevitably everybody will be offered a booster but what we want to do is make sure that it's done in a sensible order so that those that are most vulnerable for this infection can get boosted and their natural immunity levels can go up."
Prof Harnden said the JCVI was looking at reducing the interval between second and booster doses and increasing the age range of who is eligible.
He said it was "really important that we get the immunity levels in the population high" in case the Omicron variant was more transmissible or protection from vaccines was reduced.
Some of Scotland’s omicron cases were transmitted in the community
Scotland’s deputy first minister has said “some” of the six new omicron infections in the country were not linked to overseas travel.
John Swinney told Good Morning Scotland: “On some of the cases we are aware that there is no travel history involved.
“So what that tells us is that there must be a degree of community transmission of this particular strain of the virus.”
Portugal sees more than a dozen omicron cases
Portugal detected 13 cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant on Monday, all related to players and staff at Lisbon football team Belenenses, according to health authorities.
Covid booster jabs to be recommended for over-18s ‘within hours’, says minister
Labour backs stricter mask rules to slow virus spread
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has said people should be wearing face coverings at indoor hospitality venues as a simple way of slowing the spread of the virus.
The new mask requirements only extend to public transport and shops – not theatres, restaurants, pubs and cinemas.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: “We think we should be encouraging people to wear masks when we’re all mixing indoors, as much as possible.
“So we would recommend that people do wear masks when they’re out and about, specially when they’re moving around venues.
“The prime minister unfortunately has undermined those messages in recent weeks, but wearing a mask can be a very protective way of supporting people in stopping the virus being able to spread as quickly.”
Government ‘confident' NHS Test and Trace can cope with omicron
Elsewhere on the morning media round, Health Minister Edward Argar said he was “confident” that NHS Test and Trace would be able to “scale up and meet the challenge” of the new coronavirus variant.
He told Times Radio: “What we sought to do with Test and Trace was to bring the local knowledge and expertise of local public health teams and combine it with external resource which gave the scalability and the ability to turn up the capacity in Test and Trace. We’re confident that Test and Trace can meet this challenge.
“And just by way of an example, I think 91 per cent of contacts, where they’re given by someone who tests positive at the moment, are being reached and contacted within the appropriate time.
“So it has come a long, long way from when it was first set up. And I’m confident it will be able to scale up and meet the challenge.”
Six omicron cases in Scotland
Six cases of the omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, the Scottish government has announced.
Four are said to be in Lanarkshire and a further two in Glasgow.
Here is the story:
Six cases of omicron Covid variant found in Scotland
Contact tracing underway for cases in Lanarkshire and Glasgow
