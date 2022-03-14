Covid news - live: UK infections surge as Stealth Omicron accounts for 57% of cases in England
Cases are steadily increasing after lifting of restrictions last month
Covid cases are rising across the UK with the "Stealth Omicron" variant accounting for 57 per cent of cases in England.
Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the Omicron mutation which experts fear might be more transmissible.
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK.
Separate figures show there more than 72,000 new cases reporterd on 13 March, down from 84,000 on 10 March.
Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said on Monday morning a rise in infections was to be "expected" following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England in February.
Meanwhile, Mr Javid said that a “handful” of cases of the so-called Deltacron variant had been identified in the UK, but were “not of particular concern”.
He said that the UK remains in a “very good position” but he urged adults eligible for a booster vaccine to come forward and get the jab.
Rise in Covid cases ‘expected’ – health secretary
A rise in Covid infections was to be “expected” following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England, the Health Secretary has said.
Sajid Javid said that the UK remains in a “very good position” but he urged adults eligible for a booster vaccine to come forward and get the jab.
Ella Pickover has the story:
ICYMI - BA.2 variant: Everything we know about the new ‘stealth Omicron’ Covid strain
Health chiefs have revealed they are officially monitoring a new version of Covid-19 – which has been nicknamed “stealth Omicron”.
The UK Health Security Agency has marked BA.2 a “variant under investigation” – one level below a “variant of concern” – after early data suggested it may be both more transmissible and better able to evade vaccines than previous strains of the killer virus.
Covid cases and hospitalisations in England are rising – and experts don’t know why
Covid cases and hospitalisations are rising in England – and experts don’t know why.
The lifting of all Covid restrictions has made it more difficult to properly track and understand the country’s epidemic, scientists have warned the government following a recent and sudden rise in hospital admissions.
Our science correspondent Sam Lovett reports:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Covid pandemic.
