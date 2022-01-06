✕ Close Boris Johnson boasts about avoiding tougher Covid restrictions amid Omicron surge

Coronavirus pandemic has had a “catastrophic” impact on NHS waiting lists and the current wave of the Omicron variant is exacerbating an already “serious staffing crisis” the government is failing to address, warned UK lawmakers report published on Thursday.

After prime minister Boris Johnson was criticised for saying the NHS would have to “ride out” the current Covid wave, a “damning” new report from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee warned staff shortages have impacted and will continue to impact its ability to provide care.

There is a record 5.8 million waiting list for elective care, the report said, adding that a recent surge in the Omicron variant has pushed cases to record highs and intensified pre-existing issues.

Meanwhile, several European countries including France and the Netherlands have also reported a record high in the daily coronavirus infection. With more than 332,000 cases, France beat its Tuesday’s record when it reported 271,686 new coronavirus cases. The Netherlands saw a record high of around 24,500 on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became dominant in the country, official data showed.

In the US, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster dose for those under 12 to 15 years, after a panel of outside experts voted to make the recommendation.