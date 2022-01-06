Covid news – live: Europe sees record spike as ‘damning’ report warns staffing crisis will impact NHS backlog
Coronavirus pandemic has had a “catastrophic” impact on NHS waiting lists and the current wave of the Omicron variant is exacerbating an already “serious staffing crisis” the government is failing to address, warned UK lawmakers report published on Thursday.
After prime minister Boris Johnson was criticised for saying the NHS would have to “ride out” the current Covid wave, a “damning” new report from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee warned staff shortages have impacted and will continue to impact its ability to provide care.
There is a record 5.8 million waiting list for elective care, the report said, adding that a recent surge in the Omicron variant has pushed cases to record highs and intensified pre-existing issues.
Meanwhile, several European countries including France and the Netherlands have also reported a record high in the daily coronavirus infection. With more than 332,000 cases, France beat its Tuesday’s record when it reported 271,686 new coronavirus cases. The Netherlands saw a record high of around 24,500 on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became dominant in the country, official data showed.
In the US, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster dose for those under 12 to 15 years, after a panel of outside experts voted to make the recommendation.
Grammy awards postponed indefinitely
This year’s Grammy awards ceremony has been postponed indefinitely due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, said the event organisers on Wednesday.
The ceremony, honoring top musical performances of the year, was slated to take place in Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on 31 January.
The Recording Academy said that it made the decision “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on [31 January] simply contains too many risks,” said the academy.
Panama tightens covid vaccination norms for public functionaries
Panama moved to tighten vaccination requirements for public officials as the daily covid-19 cases surged in the central American country.
Under the new norms, all public officials are either required to get inoculated against coronavirus or undergo weekly testing, the health minister Luis Francisco Sucre said on Wednesday.
The health minister added that he signed a decree mandating the public functionaries to either receive three doses of a coronavirus vaccine or provide a negative Covid-19 test result each Monday.
Australia denies entry to Djokovic over his vaccination status
Australia on Thursday denied entry to world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic after a storm of protest erupted over a decision to grant him a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirement, allowing him to play in the Australian Open.
Djokovic was moved to a quarantine hotel in Melbourne after he was held at the city’s airport overnight. The tennis star was told that he would be removed from the country later on Thursday, reported Reuters citing tournament sources.
Australia’s Border Force confirmed revoking Djokovic’s visa, while sources said that the player intends to file an injunction to prevent his removal.
Scientists analysing danger posed by newly discovered IHU variant
Scientists are examining to determine whether the new Covid variant, first discovered in France, could go on to become a variant of “concern” like Delta and Omicron.
Unofficially named, IHU, the new variant with 46 mutations has so far infected only 12 people living in southeast France and therefore, experts have so far not responded with alarm.
Thailand raises alert level following surge in Covid cases
Thailand raised its Covid-19 alert level from level three to four on Thursday following a surge in Covid-19 infection, driven by the spread of the Omicron variant. The change in the alert level could lead to closing high-risk areas as well as putting a curb on domestic travel and public gatherings.
“Thailand has entered a new wave of infections, where new cases will be rising fast,” said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry. “Level four means we may close high-risk places and announce more measures.”
US strengthens pandemic protocols at bases in Japan
US military bases in Japan strengthened the Covid-19 measures on Thursday after the government expressed its concern over the surge in infection seeking restriction on the movement of personnel.
US Forces Japan said it was establishing more stringent mitigation method due to increase in Covid-19 cases at the US installations in the country as well as throughout Japan.
“The mitigation measures we have instituted ... are intended to protect our force’s readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japanâs citizens,” the force said in a release.
CDC recommends Pfizer Covid-19 booster for 12 to 15 years old
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday recommended Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster dose for those under 12 to 15 years.
The decision came after a panel of outside experts advising CDC voted 13-1 to recommend booster shots for those between 12 and 15 years, five months after they have received their second dose.
Record daily infections in Europe
The daily Covid-19 infections have surged to a record high in Europe with France reporting more 332,000 cases on Wednesday, beating its own previous record of 271,686 new cases reported on Tuesday.
The Netherlands saw a record high of around 24,500 on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus became dominant in the country, official data showed. Infections were up about 60 percent from the last week, despite a strict lockdown imposed in the country, under which restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places were shut since 19 December.
Staffing crisis to exacerbate NHS waiting list, warns report
The attempts to deal with the “catastrophic” impact that the coronavirus has had on the NHS waiting list, are at the risk of being derailed by a “serious staffing crisis,” which is likely to be further exacerbated by the Omicron wave, warned a UK lawmakers’ report on Thursday.
Around 5.8 million patients are waiting for elective care according to a report from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee published on Thursday. This backlog of cases is likely to double by 2025, added the report.
Vulnerable adults in ‘lockdown by another name’ due to care staff shortages
Some of the most vulnerable people in society are experiencing “lockdown by another name” as care staff shortages mean they are increasingly unable to fully live their lives, a social care boss has said.
Stephen Chandler, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), said providers across England were reporting absences of between per cent and 1 per cent of their workforce.
He said services were experiencing a triple threat - staff isolating or off sick with Covid, an increasing number of outbreaks in care settings, and problems with accessing vital tests and delayed results.
