Covid UK news – live: Britons throng streets for new year despite record cases, as WHO hopes for better 2022
Pandemic could be ended this year if nations work together, Tedros insists
Britons packed the streets for new year celebrations last night despite Covid-19 infections hitting a new record, and pleas from government to keep socialising to a minimum.
Images showed crowds crammed into places like London’s Leicester Square, while thousands of people were expected to have crossed the borders from Wales and Scotland to dodge tougher restrictions on partying.
It came as the UK notched yet another one-day record for new infections, with 189,846, plus another 203 deaths. Separate figures showed an estimated 2.3 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said the coronavirus pandemic could be ended in 2022 – but only if nations work together more effectively.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the UN body, said the ending of 202 offered “a moment for pause, reflection and ... renewed action”.
He said governments should not hoard vaccines and warned against “narrow nationalism”.
Britons hit the streets and clubs to celebrate new year, despite record infections
People up and down the UK crammed into nightclubs and street venues to celebrate the new year last night, despite a new one-day record for Covid-19 infections.
Britain notched 189,846 cases yesterday, as politicians continued to urge caution in social settings.
Nonetheless, plenty of people were out and about.
Travel disruptions continue as 2021 ends with more cancelled flights
Air travel continued to be disrupted across the world due to the surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the final day of 2021.
By Friday afternoon, more than 1,550 US flights and roughly 3,500 worldwide had been cancelled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Overall, more than 10,000 flights have been cancelled in the US since Christmas Eve, reported the Associated Press.
Flight cancellations have surged with the spike in Omicron cases, which has infected several crew members and flight pilots.
On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said that many of its employees had tested positive but did not provide concrete numbers.
The FAA said that flight volumes had been reduced as a result, and may result in further delays as the holiday season draws to a close.
Read here about how thousands of flights have been cancelled worldwide in the holiday season:
Thousands of flights cancelled due to Covid surge and Omicron fears
Festive season travel chaos is continuing with US and Chinese destinations being the worst hit
China ends 2021 with highest weekly cases since pandemic started
China ended the year 2021 with its highest tally of local Covid cases for any seven-day period since the pandemic began two years ago.
The country’s National Health Commission said the total number of local symptomatic cases in mainland China rose to 1,151 after 175 new community infections were recorded on Saturday.
While China has enforced some of the strictest restriction measures under its “zero-tolerance” policy to contain Covid, the present surge has been fuelled by an outbreak in Xian.
The northwestern city has reported 1,451 local cases since 9 December, the highest for any Chinese city in 2021.
After the outbreak, authorities placed a stringent lockdown on the city of 13 million people.
On 30 December, thousands left messages on the social media account of the late Chinese Covid whistleblower Li Wenliang on the anniversary of the day he learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases. The Independent's Martin Pollard reports
Thousands message late Chinese Covid whistleblower doctor two years on from discovery
Li Wenliang learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases of Sars-CoV-2 on 30 December 2019
New York records highest single-day rise
New York state reported more than 76,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, setting a dubious record for most infections in a single day.
Hospitalisations have also recorded a sharp increase along with the spike in cases.
On Thursday, 8,000 hospitalisations were recorded, an increase of 8 per cent since the previous day. But when compared to Monday, Thursday’s hospital admission numbers were a massive 20 per cent higher.
“Get vaccinated, get boosted, mask up and avoid large indoor public gatherings when possible,” governor Kathy Hochul said.
She also extended the masking and vaccine mandates for businesses till 1 February.
Earlier in December, Ms Hochul had assured New Yorkers that the situation was not as bad as it was in March 2020 or even January 2021.
She had cited January’s hospital admission numbers of around 9,300, and said that the current situation was well below those peaks. However, that seems to no longer be the case.
Last week, Dr Anthony Fauci asked people to stay away New Year’s Eve parties amid a spike in Covid cases. My colleague Namita Singh reports
Dr Fauci asks Americans to cancel their New Year plans
Fauci also urges Americans to get booster shots, saying ‘it will make all the difference’
WHO chief hopes pandemic can be ended in 2022
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that 2022 could be the year the world beats the coronavirus pandemic.
In a post titled “My hope for ending the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022” on LinkedIn, Dr Tedros said that as New Year’s Eve marked the second anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic, it also offered “a moment for pause, reflection and...renewed action to end the pandemic in 2022”.
He also reiterated his warning against vaccine hoarding and “narrow nationalism”.
“Narrow nationalism, me-first approaches, vaccine hoarding and inequity: all these failures and more have powered the pandemic,” Dr Tedros said.
“The longer inequity continues, the greater the chance of this virus mutating into new variants that we can neither prevent nor predict, locking us into a cycle of continued loss, hardship and restrictions.”
“But if we end inequity, we end the pandemic, and end the global nightmare we have all lived through,” he added.
Earlier this week, the WHO chief said “tsunami” of Omicron and Delta 'twin threats' driving cases to record highs across the world. My colleague Namita Singh reports
‘Tsunami’ of Omicron and Delta will pile pressure on health systems, warns WHO
‘Highly concerned that Omicron ... circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases’
US breaks weekly Covid cases record
As infections soar due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the US has set yet another grim record with 2.2 million cases in the past week. This is the highest number of infections recorded in the US in a week.
Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the country recorded an average of 355,990 infections every day in the past week.
This shatters the previous weekly record, which was set just a few days earlier with 1.9 million cases recorded between 22 December and 29 December.
Before that, the last record was from January 2021, when 1.75 million cases were recorded between 5 January and 11 January.
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant will peak in the US by the end of January. My colleague Harriet Sinclair reports
Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US
‘This virus has fooled us before,’ Fauci says
Future variants could be tackled with ‘much greater certainty’, says expert made CBE
Scientists should be able to deal with future variants of Covid-19 with "much greater certainty" and vaccines might eventually give protection against some common colds, an expert honoured for his work has said.
Professor Peter Openshaw said "vast" knowledge had been gained since the coronavirus pandemic hit as to how to treat people with respiratory viruses, describing the past two years as a "very intensive period".
The professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London has been made a CBE for services to medicine and immunology in the New Year Honours.
The past president of the British Society for Immunology described the emergence of the Omicron variant as "a very significant development" in the pandemic by "causing more of a sort of common cold-like syndrome", but he cautioned that it is "still causing a very significant amount of serious lower respiratory tract and systemic disease".
He added: "Whether there will be another variant or whether this is going to be an opportunity to really see the end of it, I don't know. I slightly suspect that there will be future variants, but I think with all that we've learned now about vaccinology, the immune response and how to treat Covid-19 we actually should be able to deal with future variants with much greater certainty."
Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralise Omicron and other variants
Scientists have identified antibodies that can target the unchanged parts of the novel coronavirus as it continues to mutate and evolve, an advance that could lead to new therapeutics to neutralise Omicron and other Covid-19 variants.
Identifying such “broadly neutralising” antibodies on the coronavirus spike protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells, can help develop better vaccines and antibodies which will be effective not only against Omicron but also against other variants that may emerge in the future, according to David Veesler from the University of Washington School of Medicine in the US.
My colleague Vishwam Sankaran has more on this:
Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralise Omicron and other variants
Antibodies ‘can neutralise Omicron and other variants’
Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US
Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.
Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of-January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested the peak would be around 18 January.
My colleague Harriet Sinclair has more details:
Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US
‘This virus has fooled us before,’ Fauci says
More than 60% of critical care patients with Covid in England not jabbed
More than 60 per cent of patients admitted to critical care in England with confirmed Covid-19 in December were unvaccinated, the latest figures show.
A report from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC), published today, said the percentage had begun to rise again in November, after decreasing in the previous months.
It stated that in May, 75 per cent of patients admitted to critical care with the virus were unvaccinated, falling to 47 per cent in October "consistent with the decreasing proportion of the general population who were unvaccinated", but rising to 50.8 per cent in November and 60. per cent in mid-December.
The figures were for patients admitted from 1 May to 15 December this year.
