Britons packed the streets for new year celebrations last night despite Covid-19 infections hitting a new record, and pleas from government to keep socialising to a minimum.

Images showed crowds crammed into places like London’s Leicester Square, while thousands of people were expected to have crossed the borders from Wales and Scotland to dodge tougher restrictions on partying.

It came as the UK notched yet another one-day record for new infections, with 189,846, plus another 203 deaths. Separate figures showed an estimated 2.3 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said the coronavirus pandemic could be ended in 2022 – but only if nations work together more effectively.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the UN body, said the ending of 202 offered “a moment for pause, reflection and ... renewed action”.

He said governments should not hoard vaccines and warned against “narrow nationalism”.