Covid news — live: ‘Absolutely’ no plans to axe free lateral flow tests, as isolation time could be cut again
PM Boris Johnson has been criticised over his plan to end the free distribution of lateral flow tests (LFTs) in the UK.
Labour and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the UK government that the move would be “wrongheaded” and a “spectacular misjudgment” after it was reported that LFTs could be limited to care homes, hospitals and schools, and people with Covid symptoms.
An announcement on the tests could come within weeks and include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system, according to reports.
But Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News there were “absolutely not” any plans to end free lateral flow tests.
The education secretary has become the first minister to publicly back the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”
Mr Zahawi’s comments come after parents were urged to book jabs for their children as official Covid UK deaths passed 150,000.
Philippines and Mexico return record number of cases
The Philippines and Mexico have both reported a record number of Covid cases today.
The Phillippines registered 28,707 new infections, the health ministry said, and another 15 death – bringing the total death toll to 52,150.
The country has reported a total of more than 2.96 million cases since the pandemic started.
Mexico has recorded 30,671 new cases today and 202 more deaths. The death toll is now 300,303.
More than 4.1 million cases of Covid have been reported in Mexico since March 2020.
‘No excuses’ for online learning at universities - Zahawi
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said that there are “no excuses” for universities not to deliver face-to-face learning despite a surge in Covid infections and staff absences.
Mr Zahawi has told the Sunday Times his expectation of universities “is that they deliver face-to-face education… They need to deliver it” and that students who “feel they are not getting value for money” should file formal complaints.
Nadhim Zahawi says there are ‘no excuses’ for online learning at universities
Twenty-three out of the top 24 universities in the Russell group are reportedly offering ‘blended’ learning this term.
In pictures: People in Dresden light candles to commemorate lives lost to Covid
The photos show participants place candles at the Neumarkt Square to silently commemorate the now more than 1,400 deceased of the city of Dresden, eastern Germany.
The event is part of the “Show Attitude” initiative in the city which promotes solidarity and reason, and opposes violence, racism, anti-Semitism and conspiracy ideologies.
Reported plan to scrap free lateral flow tests a ‘spectacular misjudgment’, says West Yorkshire Mayor
Watch: Joe Biden says 'Covid is not here to stay'
Italy records over 197,000 Covid-19 cases in single day
Italy recorded a further 197,552 positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, Reuters has reported, while Covid-related deaths have fallen from 223 to 184.
Italy has amassed a total of 138,881 deaths linked to the virus since a mass outbreak emerged in February 202. The country holds records for the the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.
Loss of 150,000 lives to Covid-19 a ‘grim and almost unimaginable milestone', says NHS director
The chief executive of the NHS Confederation has called today’s announcement that 150,000 had lost their lives within 28 days of a positive test for Covid a “grim and almost unimaginable milestone.”
Commenting on the tragic news, Matthew Taylor said:“We owe it to the 150,000 people and their bereaved loved ones to address the fundamental failings that meant we entered the pandemic with 100,000 staff vacancies in the NHS, run-down buildings, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited diagnostic testing capacity.
He added that, in March 200 a senior health official said the UK would do well if it managed to keep the coronavirus death toll below 20,000 people - which has now amassed to almost eight times that number.
Mr Taylor continued: “The public inquiry into the pandemic that will begin work this spring will pose fundamental questions into the response of the state. It is crucial that we learn the lessons.
“The NHS did not enter the pandemic in a resilient state following a decade of the lowest real terms funding increases in the NHS’ history. That left us with 100,000 staff vacancies, run-down buildings, a lack of key equipment and without the effective testing capacity.
He added: “Despite this, we must acknowledge the heroic efforts of NHS staff to continue to do everything they can to respond to the virus and the other major challenges facing local services – this has been a gruelling two years and there is still no end in sight.”
