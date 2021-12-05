Covid news – live: Omicron ‘squandering’ UK efforts as Raab scraps Christmas party and urges ‘common sense’
Ex-Sage member ‘cautiously hopeful’ current vaccines will protect against new variant
Britain’s bid to stamp out the threat of coronavirus is “being squandered” by the new omicron variant, one of the nation’s top scientists has warned.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said omicron’s emergence shows that the world is “closer to the start of the pandemic than the end” – and that rich countries had been “lulled into thinking the worst was behind us”.
“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone,” Sir Jeremy, who last month stepped down as a government scientific adviser citing “concerning” rates of the virus, wrote in the Observer. “There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ... bring the pandemic to a close.”
Elsewhere, justice secretary Dominic Raab has announced his department will not be having a Christmas party this year. “But we will be having, I think, appropriate drinks at a smaller scale,” he told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday, adding it was up to employers to adopt a “common-sense approach”. It comes after Boris Johnson insisted office parties should go ahead.
Raab scales back Christmas party plans due to omicron
Following my earlier post (9.04am), here’s our political editor Andrew Woodcock with more about Dominic Raab’s remarks this morning.
Dominic Raab scales back Christmas party plans because of Omicron
‘Appropriate drinks at smaller scale’: deputy prime minister says individuals must decide on precautions
Raab defends reintroduction of pre-departure Covid tests
Last bit from Raab, who this morning defended the government’s decision to re-introduce Covid pre-departure tests following the emergence of the omicron variant.
Still on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme, he said: “I know that is a burden for the travel industry but we have made huge, huge strides in this country.
“We have got to take the measures targeted forensically to stop the new variant seeding in this country to create a bigger problem.
“We have taken a balanced approach but we are always alert to extra risk that takes us back not forward.”
Mandatory vaccines ‘wouldn’t be effective,’ claims deputy PM
More from Raab now, who also spoke about the potential for a vaccine mandate to come into effect in the UK.
Asked what his views on such a move would be, the deputy PM and justice secretary said he was “not convinced that wholesale, straight-jacket, mandatory vaccinations” – other than in vulnerable settings, “such as health and social care staff” – will be “effective”.
He also questioned whether such a rule change would be “moral”.
It comes after Austria last month became the first Western country to make vaccines obligatory, with all residents being told that if they are not double-jabbed by February 2022, they will live a much more restricted life than those who are.
No Christmas party for Ministry of Justice this year, Raab says
The justice secretary has revealed that his department won’t be enjoying the regular office party festivities this year, while encouraging the public to approach Christmas with “common sense”.
Asked what, amid the new omicron Covid variant, he thinks the “right thing to do is” in terms of holiday parties, Dominic Raab said the government was “clear” that it wanted the British public to “enjoy Christmas this year” – but dropped into conversation that there would be no “Ministry of Justice-wide Christmas party” in the next few weeks.
Instead, he told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme, “I think we’ll be doing something much more appropriate on a smaller scale.”
Pressed on what “appropriate” meant – and what the public should do amid mixed messaging – the deputy PM said “the rules are very clear” and that he advised people to make festive plans with a “common sense approach”.
“The right thing to do is for every employer and employee to take a common sense approach,” Mr Raab repeated, adding: “The guidance we are offering is that those parties can happen ... of course employers will want to think about how they do that.
“We don’t want to substitute for that discretion and that common sense.”
Ex-govt adviser warns vaccine inequity leading to new variants
Following my earlier post (8am), here’s Thomas Kingsley with the report on what Sir Jeremy Farrar had to say about omicron.
Omicron variant has squandered UK’s progress in pandemic, top scientist warns
The former government adviser warned the danger of vaccine inequity leading to new variants
Covid antiviral pill to be offered to patients before Christmas – report
The first at-home Covid treatment could be on offer before Christmas as an attempt to protect the most vulnerable people from the omicron variant, a report suggests.
Health secretary Sajid Javid is set to launch a national pilot of the Molnupiravir antiviral pill - also known as Lagevrio - in the next few weeks, the Sunday Telegraph writes.
The paper said that under the plans, the NHS was expected to deliver courses of the tablet to clinically vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients within as little as 48 hours of them testing positive for Covid.
It said hospitals and GPs had been told a series of Covid medicines delivery units were being established to ensure the treatment gets to patients as quickly as possible once it is confirmed they have the virus.
Last month, the UK became the first country in the world to license its use - a move described as a “game-changer” by Mr Javid. But, just over a week ago, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty warned its use may have to be reconsidered in the light of the new omicron variant.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said only of the news: “There are a number of exciting opportunities in the pipeline and we will provide further details in due course.”
Watch: Javid announces pre-departure tests for UK travellers
What are the new travel rules?
Following my last post, here’s our travel correspondent Simon Calder with everything you need to know about travelling to the UK under the latest changes.
Testing rules for travellers to the UK will revert largely to where they were months ago, the health secretary has said.
Airlines, holiday firms and cruise and ferry lines are aghast at the latest government U-turn, just a week after the red list was revived and testing rules toughened.
Sajid Javid has also extended the red list, requiring travellers returning from Nigeria who arrive after 4am on Monday 6 December to go into hotel quarantine at a cost of thousands of pounds.
So, how will these changes work in practise? Simon takes a closer look.
What are the new Covid travel rules?
‘The blanket re-introduction of testing to enter the UK, on top of the current regime of isolation and PCR testing on arrival, is completely out of step with the rest of the world’ – Sean Doyle, British Airways CEO
Travellers to UK now require pre-departure test
Last night, Sajid Javid announced new travel rules related to the omicron variant.
From 4am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry into the UK and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility, the health secretary wrote on Twitter.
He added that, from 4am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.
He also urged people to get vaccinated. “Vaccines remain our first line of defence – the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Please get vaccinated or #GetBoosted as soon as you can,” he said.
Here’s the tweet in case you missed it:
UK’s Covid progress ‘squandered’ by omicron, warns top scientist
One of Britain’s most senior scientific figures has warned that the emergence of the omicron Covid variant shows the world is “closer to the start of the pandemic than the end” - and that the UK’s fight against the virus is “being squandered”.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, who stepped down as a government scientific adviser last month, said rich countries had been taking “a very blinkered domestic focus, lulled into thinking that the worst of the pandemic was behind us”.
Writing in the Observer, he also said while he was cautiously hopeful that current vaccines would protect against severe illness from omicron, that may not be true for future variants.
“The longer this virus continues to spread in largely unvaccinated populations globally, the more likely it is that a variant that can overcome our vaccines and treatments will emerge,” he wrote in the Sunday paper. “If that happens, we could be close to square one.
“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone, with governments unwilling to really address inequitable access to the vaccines, tests and treatment. There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ensure fair access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to a close.”
He added that the urgent action needed had not changed – “wearing masks indoors, increasing testing, social distancing, isolating if positive (with support to do so) and vaccination will all help to drive down transmission and protect against illness”.
