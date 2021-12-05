✕ Close Nicola Sturgeon receives her booster jab

Britain’s bid to stamp out the threat of coronavirus is “being squandered” by the new omicron variant, one of the nation’s top scientists has warned.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said omicron’s emergence shows that the world is “closer to the start of the pandemic than the end” – and that rich countries had been “lulled into thinking the worst was behind us”.

“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone,” Sir Jeremy, who last month stepped down as a government scientific adviser citing “concerning” rates of the virus, wrote in the Observer. “There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ... bring the pandemic to a close.”

Elsewhere, justice secretary Dominic Raab has announced his department will not be having a Christmas party this year. “But we will be having, I think, appropriate drinks at a smaller scale,” he told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday, adding it was up to employers to adopt a “common-sense approach”. It comes after Boris Johnson insisted office parties should go ahead.

