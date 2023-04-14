Covid news – live: Cases soar again in India as doctors warn of ‘new symptom’
Arcturus: What is the new Covid variant causing a surge in cases
A new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.
India on Friday recorded 11,109 new Covid infections, the biggest jump in almost a year. The country’s active case count is now up to 49,662.
The XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in 22 countries, including Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US. Research indicates Arcturus could be one 1.2 times more infectious than the last major sub-variant, making it likely to become the dominant strain.
The spread of the strain, first detected in late January in India, is worrying experts, as it seems to exhibit unique symptoms in children, one of which is conjunctivitis.
The symptoms of the variant include high fever, cough, and “itchy” conjunctivitis or pinkeye, according to Vipin Vashishtha, a paediatrician and former head of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Immunisation.
Covid no longer: Leading cause of death in England and Wales revealed
Covid-19 has dropped out of the top five leading causes of death in England and Wales for the first time since the start of the pandemic, figures show.
Coronavirus was recorded as the main cause of death for 22,454 people in 2022, or 3.9 per cent of all deaths registered, making it the sixth leading cause overall.
In both 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 was the leading cause of death, with 73,766 deaths (12.1 per cent of the total) and 67,350 (11.5 per cent) respectively.
World’s largest vaccine maker ramps up production
Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of Serum Institute of India (SII) told The Independent in a statement that the company has “resumed the production of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, in response to the increasing number of SARS-CoV-2 virus infections.”
“The company also has six million doses of the Covovax vaccine, which are readily available to private hospitals depending on the demand and can also be used as heterologous booster doses,” he added.
“The company has taken this precautionary measure to ensure that people have the option of Covishield if they choose.”
Stuti Mishra reports.
Doctors urge caution: ‘This is one to watch’
Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert based at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that the variant is unlikely to cause a big wave.
“I suspect we will see a wave of infections with this variant,” professor Hunter said. “I doubt it will cause a big wave, probably not even as great as the one we have just had in the UK.”
Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist from the University of Warwick, told The Independent that the cases need to be monitored.
“These kinds of things highlight the importance of genomic surveillance but a lot of countries including our own have let our guards down a bit.
“And we can’t be sure what variants are around and what level of infection they are causing until we see a significant outbreak.”
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on Covid, said, “this is one to watch”. She added that health experts haven’t seen “a change in severity in individuals or in populations”.
India records highest number of cases in months
India on Friday recorded 11,109 new Covid infections, the biggest rise in cases for almost a year. The country currently has 49,622 active cases, according to the federal health ministry.
The southern state of Kerala reported 3,420 cases, while the capital Delhi and Maharashtra in the west logged 1,159 and 1,115 cases respectively.
There were 29 Covid-related deaths recorded in 24 hours.
