Woman infected with two different Covid variants at the same time, researchers find

A 90-year-old woman in Belgium was infected with two different variants of the Covid-19 virus at the same time, researchers have found, in what is one of the first documented cases of its kind.

The unvaccinated woman was admitted to hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst on 3 March of this year following a number of falls and was confirmed as being Covid positive on the same day.

Despite showing no initial signs of respiratory distress, she soon deteriorated and died five days after her admission.

When the patient’s respiratory sample was processed for genomic sequencing, researchers discovered that she had been infected by the Alpha and Beta variants, which first emerged in the UK and South Africa respectively.

“This is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two Sars-CoV-2 variants of concern,” said molecular biologist Dr Anne Vankeerberghen, who helped write a study on the woman.

“Both these variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, so it is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses from two different people. Unfortunately, we don’t know how she became infected.”

Dr Vankeerberghen said it was “difficult to say” whether the dual infection had played a role in the patient’s fast deterioration following her admission to hospital.

Other cases, like the one seen in Aalst, have been reported across the globe.

In January 2021, scientists in Brazil reported that two people had been simultaneously infected with two different coronavirus variants, though research into these cases has yet to be published in a scientific journal.

“Up to now, there have been no other published cases,” said Dr Vankeerberghen, who is set to present her findings to the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

“However, the global occurrence of this phenomenon is probably underestimated due to limited testing for variants of concern and the lack of a simple way to identify co-infections with whole genome sequencing.”

Rowland Kao, a professor of veterinary epidemiology and data science at the University of Edinburgh, said it was “very difficult” to make general conclusions from a single case.

“It’s worth noting that, with the millions of cases of Covid-19 around the world, there will be at least some individuals who will have been exposed to more than one variant of the virus close enough in time that any immune response due to the first exposure will have little influence on the probability of infection with the second, once exposed,” he said.

Dual infections can lead to the phenomenon of recombination, whereby two Sars-CoV-2 viruses come together in the same cell of a human host and exchange segments of their genome.

Unlike regular genetic mutation, which sees changes to the virus’ coding take place one step at a time, recombination can produce wholesale changes to a coronavirus genome in a single swoop.

As a result, the newly combined virus can acquire a different host of characteristics which make it more transmissible or better suited to evading certain elements of the body’s immune response.

It could also be the case that this heavily mutated hybrid is stripped of the advantageous features which were unique to the two variants that had initially infected the host cell.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 10 July 2021 Tanya and Evance Chanda from Mechanicsville look on as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia Reuters World news in pictures 9 July 2021 Hundreds of Haitians gather in front of the US embassy in the hope that they will be granted a visa to leave their country, due the uncertainty of what may happen after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti EPA World news in pictures 8 July 2021 NGOs fly huge rainbow balloon at Hungary's parliament protesting against anti-LGBT law in Budapest Reuters World news in pictures 7 July 2021 The Ever Given leaves the Suez Canal after its Japanese owners reached a settlement following more than three months and a court standoff over compensation for it blocking the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year Getty World news in pictures 6 July 2021 Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrives to be greeted by German Chancellor at the Chancellery in Berlin AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 July 2021 Firefighters work at the site of an explosion and fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Bangkok AFP via Getty World news in pictures 4 July 2021 In this photo released by authorities, rescuers search for bodies from the site where a Philippine military C-130 plane crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, Philippines AP World news in pictures 3 July 2021 A fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico erupted after a gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked a blaze, according to Mexico’s state-owned Pemex petrol company Twitter/Manuel Lopez San Martin World news in pictures 2 July 2021 A human chain is formed by workers from the civil society, humanitarian aid, and medical and rescue services in a vigil calling for maintaining a UN resolution authorising the passage of humanitarian aid into Syria’s rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 July 2021 Members and supporters of LGBT community wear masks and hold rainbow flags as they gather during the annual gay pride parade in Pristina, Kosovo Reuters World news in pictures 30 June 2021 A man walks past traditional large figures called “Ondel-ondel”, donning face masks and displayed along a sidewalk of a main road, in Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters World news in pictures 29 June 2021 Toshiyuki Inoko, leader of TeamLab, poses for a photo following an interview with AFP in an interactive kinetic installation "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden Area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 June 2021 Youths crawl on the ground while holding wooden mock rifles during a military summer training camp organised by the Islamic Jihad group, in Gaza City AP World news in pictures 27 June 2021 Juventude’s Matheus Jesus in action with Flamengo’s Rene in the Brasileiro Championship Reuters World news in pictures 26 June 2021 A boat passes off shore as members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building Getty World news in pictures 25 June 2021 The last super moon of 2021 behind the 66-metre tall Millennium cross in Skopje, North Macedonia Reuters World news in pictures 24 June 2021 Nikhil Sachania steers his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X with co-driver Deep Patel ahead of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya during a side-by-side super special at Kasarani near Nairobi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 June 2021 A football fan sits in the stands before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Sweden and Poland at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 June 2021 A child holds a Chinese flag near the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party during a media tour organised by the local government in Shanghai on June 22, 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 June 2021 Jun 21, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores outfielder Cooper Davis (3) leaps over pitcher Nick Maldonado (29) in between inning action against the NC State Wolfpack at TD Ameritrade Park USA TODAY Sports/Reuters World news in pictures 19 June 2021 A Palestinian girl with a national flag painted on her face, plays amidst the rubble of buildings destroyed by last month’s Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in Beit Lahia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 June 2021 A TV broadcasts Chinese astronauts in Shenzhou spacecraft, at a restaurant in Beijing AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 June 2021 A giant jersey of Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen is put on display on the pitch before the Euro 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 June 2021 Several hundred brightly coloured umbrellas decorate the Bankowa Street walkway in Pszczyna, southern Poland EPA World news in pictures 15 June 2021 Parcel delivery workers scuffle with police officers as they try to bring loudspeakers, an unauthorised protest item, during a rally calling for improvement of working conditions in Seoul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 June 2021 Workers pluck tea leaves during a rainfall following a relaxation of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at Rohini village, some 15 km from Siliguri on June 14, 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 June 2021 eople celebrate after Israel’s parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel Reuters World news in pictures 12 June 2021 Tape is lifted by air leaving a vent from the metro system as thousands of activists take part in the anti-extreme right ‘March of Freedoms’ in Paris, France Getty World news in pictures 11 June 2021 Achille the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, attempts to predict the result of the first UEFA EURO 2020 football match between Turkey and Italy, during a ceremony in Saint Petersburg, on June 11, 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 June 2021 An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto The Canadian Press via AP World news in pictures 9 June 2021 People cross waterlogged railway tracks next to a parked passenger train during heavy rains in Mumbai, India Reuters World news in pictures 8 June 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 June 2021 Gondoliers help tourists to get on the gondolas, as the region of Veneto becomes a “white zone”, following a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions with only masks and social distancing required, in Venice, Italy Reuters World news in pictures 6 June 2021 A military brass band plays during the international ceremony on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Vierville-sur-Mer, northwestern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 June 2021 An explosives expert from Hamas lays out unexploded projectiles from the aftermath of the May 2021 conflict with Israel, at a local police precinct in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 June 2021 A couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 3 June 2021 Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with co-driver Julien Ingrassia during the shakedown at the Rally of Sardegna and fifth round of the FIA World Rally Championship AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 June 2021 Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks while being towed into deep sea off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka June 2, 2021 Sri Lanka Airforce via Reuters World news in pictures 1 June 2021 A girl runs through a fountain outside a shopping mall on International Children's Day in Beijing on June 1, 2021, a day after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 31 May 2021 In this handout image courtesy of the US Coast Guard the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute small boat crew rescues 8 people from the water approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida AFP/Getty World news in pictures 30 May 2021 A fishing boat sails in the sea-snot covered Marmara sea near Istanbul, Turkey EPA World news in pictures 29 May 2021 Smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the tenth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, in Colombo Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty World news in pictures 28 May 2021 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accompanied by his dog Peanut welcomes European Council President Charles Michel at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece Reuters World news in pictures 27 May 2021 A man waits to receive a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, in the rooms of the Claudia Comte exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art “Castello di Rivoli” near Turin AFP/Getty World news in pictures 26 May 2021 A girl, with her face painted with the colours of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria Reuters World news in pictures 25 May 2021 A Buddhist monk climbs atop a giant statue of Buddha, to wash and decorate on the eve of Buddha Purnima, a holiday traditionally celebrated for Buddha's birthday also known as Vesak celebrations, in Bhopal AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 May 2021 Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo AP World news in pictures 23 May 2021 Cyclists at the start of the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Gorizia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 May 2021 Swiss Guards take their position prior to the arrival of the European Commission President at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 May 2021 A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus disease, screens a sweat sample at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters

Emma Thomson, a professor in infectious diseases at Glasgow University’s Centre for Virus Research, said there has been reports of recombination events in relation to Sars-CoV-2.

“You have to have two infections at the same time and within the same cell,” she told The Independent. “It has happened, but it hasn’t happened in such a way that it's caused, as far as I’m aware, a major advantage to the virus.

“But it’s something that could happen on a larger scale. We need to be very aware of that and look out for it with the sequencing.”

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, said that in those instances of dual infection it is the variants with “increased fitness” that dominate within the host cell.