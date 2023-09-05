Urgent review of hospital buildings ordered over collapse-prone concrete fears

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health leaders have been urged to speed up reviews of their hospital buildings over mounting fears about collapse-prone concrete.

NHS England has written to all hospital leaders asking them to make sure they have reviewed risks to their buildings and specific risks around the existence of a type of concrete called Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

It comes after the government ordered 100 schools to close immediately following fears over RAAC, described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.

It has previously been identified that at least 34 NHS buildings have RAAC and seven buildings in which the material is used throughout.

In a letter on Tuesday, said new guidance by The Department for Education regarding RAAC in schools has “generated heightened public interest in the presence of RAAC in the NHS estate.”

It added: “You are all aware of the risks associated with RAAC as part of the extensive programme of work undertaken over recent years. We are writing to reiterate the position in the NHS estate, and to outline actions you should be taking to assure yourselves as far as possible that RAAC is identified and appropriately mitigated, to keep patients, staff and visitors safe.”

In May 2023, NHS England asked NHS trusts to review their estate and have written this week to reiterate that request.

Following the spotlight placed on the use of RAAC in schools NHS England told hospitals on Tuesday if it has not already carried out a review to ensure this is done and that board executives are assured their trusts’ assessments are thorough.

NHS leaders were also reminded to review GP and wider primary care buildings to ensure no RAAC has been identified.

The Department for Health and Social Care has previously announced funding for the NHS to fully replace RAAC used in seven trusts before 2035. These include Airedale Hospital, Queen Elizabeth King’s Lynn Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Leighton Hospital, Frimley Park, West Suffolk Hospital and James Paget Hospital.

King’s Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital is one of the worst impacted trusts and has had to use 1,500 props to support the crumbling ceiling across 56 areas of the hospital.

The National Audit Office described the seven hospitals as “structurally unsound” and “in need of urgent replacement” adding overall there are 41 buildings across 23 hospital trusts that contain the material.

Matthew Taylor chief executive for NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals across England, said RAAC was “part of a much bigger problem facing the NHS” where the cost of repairs and new equipment stands at £11 billion.

“As capital spending in the NHS over the last ten years to 2020 has been around half that of other OECD countries, it is clear this will require further and sustained attention from the government to put right.”