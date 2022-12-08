A&Es ‘overflowing’ with children as Strep A deaths climb to 15

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The current wave of Strep A has been linked to the deaths of at least 15 children in the UK, as A&E doctors warn emergency departments across the country are seeing a doubling of children in emergency departments in the last week.

As Strep A hits the NHS during its most difficult time pharmacy services have also been hit by a shortage in anti-biotics with parents struggling to get hold of medicine for their sick children.

NHS trust directors and doctors have warned of A&Es overflowing with children attending with winter viruses such as flu, RSV and now Strep.

It comes as A&Es in England saw record delays with one third of patients waiting more than four hours to be seen, while NHS 111 services saw a spike in calls last weekend.

Dr Adrivan Boyal, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “There is significant pressure in our paediatric departments, and it’s not just worried parents with Strep, its persistent problems that we've got with RSV and flu.

“We think we’re seeing a doubling of paediatric attendances, part of the problem is group A Strep does require some face to face consultation.”

He confirmed the college had received reports of children waiting for more than 15 hours in A&E adding “the whole system dealing with newly sick children is under enormous pressure.”

Dr Boyle also warned with children’s A&E’s full it makes it even harder to control infections.

Have you been impacted by this story? email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.uk

Doctors across the country have warned record highs of children in A&E in the last two days, one trust director said their A&E had 50 per cent more than we have physical space to seat people so had to use an “overflow” area.

Rachel Curtis, told The Independent she was “terrified” of her clinically vulnerable daughter becoming ill after it took 20 hours this week to find antibiotics, with NHS 111 and walk in services turning her away.

When she took her daughter, Betsy, to A&E Ms Curtis said she was “shocked” at how “rammed” it was with children waiting on the floor.

New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 15 children under the age of 15 have died in the UK since September, and there have been 652 reports of invasive Strep disease, higher than at the same points over the last five years.

The UKHSA says the last time there was a significant number of cases was in the 2017/18 season when there were 27 deaths in children under 18 in England and 328 adult deaths.

Healthcare sources speaking with The Independent said they fear the wave has come at the worst time for the NHS with previous waves of Strep lasting four to eight weeks.

“Terrified”

Rachel Curtis (left) and daughter Betsy (Rachel Curtis)

Rachel Curtis, from Northumberland, told The Independent about her “horrendous” experience this week trying to find antibiotics for her five-year-old daughter Betsy, who has down syndrome and so a weakened immune system. She also has long-term lung conditions and a history of pneumonia.

It took almost 20 hours to find the “urgent” medication which Betsy needed, despite driving around for five hours and Besty had to go through the night without it, Ms Curtis said.

Even the local walk in centre said they could not help as they were understaffed according to Ms Curtis, while NHS 111 took 40 minutes to answer the phone. NHS 111 services did not call her back for a further four hours.

New data published by the NHS today show a spike in the number of people abandoning NHS 111 calls, as services experienced rocketing demand.

NHS England has warned healthcare providers news over Strep A has driven additional pressures for emergency, NHS 111 and GP services.

Mr Curtis said on Sunday after calling 999 for Betsy she could not get an ambulance for an hour and a half and so had to drive her daughter to Newcastle A&E.

She said she was “shocked” to see the A&E which was “rammed” with “kids sitting on the floor.”

Ms Curtis said she is“terrified” about her daughter getting ill adding: “I knew the NHS was in a really bad way, but I was really shocked to see, like the state of the A&E on Sunday. Then yesterday actually being able to speak to anyone about the antibiotics.

‘Shortages are across the board’

Pharmacists across the country have continued to raise alarm over shortages in getting antiboitic supplies for patients, after wholesalers supplies ran out due to a surge in demand.

Martin Sawer executive officer for the Healthcare Distribution Association, which represents the largest pharmacy wholesalers told The Independent the wholesalers were working to replenish stocks with manufacturers but that problems could last days.

He said: “The main reason for the challenges why pharmacists are having so much difficulty getting products at the moment is demand has outstripped supply very very quickly in an unexpected way.”

...we would like really some central communication from the [government’s] chief pharmaceutical officer, the chief medical officer to ask the supply chain prescribers, dispensers wholesalers manufacturers, to not increase demand too quickly.”

Leyla Hannbeck Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies argued that the DSCH and wholesalers should have seen the increase in needing coming as demand had gone up since November.

She said: “We’re getting get a lot of pharmacists from all various parts of the country reporting and sending screenshots that it's very difficult for them to obtain. We know that since November, there's been a spike in the number of prescriptions prescribed for antibiotics.”

“It is very hard for us when people come in expecting to get their antibiotics, because the government has said there is supply. We have to turn them around and tell them there isn’t and it's heartbreaking to turn people away.

Raza Ali, a community pharmacist-owner told The Independent “Shortages are across the board. Anything to do with amoxicillin is short. Problems started early November, and it was ignored, because the feedback system is awful and also requires the wholesalers to be transparent with the government.

“And now it’s got to a point where it’s becoming a crisis. Patients are coming in, and they’ve been to maybe four or five different pharmacies before they get to us and none of them have stock.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “There is no supplier shortage of antibiotics available to treat Strep A. As the Secretary of State said yesterday, we sometimes have surges for products and increased demand means some pharmacies are having difficulties obtaining certain antibiotics.

“We are working urgently with manufactures and wholesalers to explore what can be done to expedite deliveries and bring forward stock they have to help ensure it gets to where it’s needed, to meet demand as quickly as possible and support access to these vital medicines.”