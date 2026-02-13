Warning over fake Viagra as criminals exploit erectile dysfunction ‘stigma’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Men are being urged to avoid purchasing unauthorised erectile dysfunction pills online after a staggering 20 million illegal tablets were seized in the past five years.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued the alert, highlighting that the "stigma and embarrassment" surrounding erectile dysfunction is being "exploited by criminals".

The agency’s criminal enforcement unit confiscated approximately 19.5 million doses of purported ED drugs between 2021 and 2025, including 4.4 million doses in 2025 alone.

The MHRA cautioned that many of these illicit pills either lacked any active ingredient or contained incorrect dosages. Worryingly, some were found to harbour hidden drugs and toxic substances.

Andy Morling, head of the MHRA’s criminal enforcement unit, said: “Stigma and embarrassment are being exploited by criminals selling fake medicines that can seriously harm your health.

open image in gallery The ‘stigma and embarrassment’ of erectile dysfunction is driving some men to purchase unauthorised tablets ( Getty Images )

“These seizures show the sheer scale of the illegal market for erectile dysfunction medicines in the UK – and the risks people are taking without realising.

“Any medicine not authorised for sale in the UK can be unsafe or ineffective and there is no way of knowing what is in them or the negative health effects they can have.

“These pills may look genuine, but many are potentially dangerous. These products may contain no active ingredient, the wrong dose, hidden drugs or toxic ingredients.”

Annual seizures of illegal erectile dysfunction pills have more than doubled since 2022.

The MHRA’s criminal enforcement unit is also cracking down on online sellers.

Working with internet service providers, the regulator disrupted more than 1,500 websites and social media accounts illegally selling medical products in 2025, and removed 1,200 social media posts.