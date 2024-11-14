YouTube to pin First Aid information at the top of relevant searches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

YouTube is to start pinning advert-free First Aid videos at the top of search results for medical emergency topics.

The Google-owned video platform has partnered with the NHS, St John Ambulance and the British Red Cross on the initiative.

It means that when users search for medical emergency topics such as “how to do CPR” or “warning signs of a heart attack”, a new shelf of videos from authoritative sources sharing first aid instructions will appear at the top of the results page.

The feature has previously been introduced in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, but is now going live in the UK.

I’m thrilled to see the feature come to the UK with the help of the NHS, the British Red Cross, and St John Ambulance, ensuring that life-saving information is just a video away Dr Garth Graham, YouTube

Dr Garth Graham, director and global head of healthcare at YouTube and Google, said: “At YouTube Health, our mission is to make high-quality health information accessible to everyone, everywhere.

“With the roll out of our first aid shelves, we are taking a major step in empowering our viewers with the knowledge they need to respond to emergencies and moments of acute need, without having to read or listen to complex instructions.

“I’m thrilled to see the feature come to the UK with the help of the NHS, the British Red Cross, and St John Ambulance, ensuring that life-saving information is just a video away.”

William Spencer, First Aid product manager at the British Red Cross, said: “The British Red Cross’s free, medically-approved first aid videos on YouTube’s new health shelf can help save lives.

“These videos combine sound medical advice with compelling real-world stories, providing reliable information in a world often filled with misinformation.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with YouTube on such an important initiative and encourage everyone to watch and learn essential first aid skills that could help save a loved one.”

Dr Lynn Thomas, St John Ambulance medical director, said: “As England’s leading first aid charity, we’re delighted to support YouTube’s initiative to give viewers ad-free and fast access to our life-saving explainer videos for emergencies when every minute counts.

“Knowing first aid in an emergency – whether it’s giving CPR or treating a severe bleed – means knowing how to save a life and at St John, we aim to empower all communities with these skills.”