Majority of 111 child hepatitis cases in UK are in England
A total of 111 cases of hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK and more than two thirds of those are from England, public health authorities have found.
The UK Health Security Agency published an update into the global cases of sudden onset hepatitis within children on Monday, following reports of cases growing globally.
Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 are in Scotland, 11 are in Wales and 5 are in Northern Ireland, with the majority of patients under 5 years old.
No children within the UK have so far died, it has been confirmed. This comes after the World Health Organisation at least one child had died after “acute, severe” hepatitis.
Eleven children have so far required a “super urgent” liver transplant within the last three months due to the virus. This represents a surge in transplant need within the UK where there is usually less than 80 children’s liver transplants within the UK and of those no more than 15 of the “super urgent” category.
Investigations so far have suggested the issue may be linked to adenovirus, which is circulating at much higher levels amoung children aged four compared to the last two years and prepandemic.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies