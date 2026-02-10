Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Las Vegas woman is suing medics after her healthy baby survived a surgical abortion, despite doctors telling her that her pregnancy was not viable.

Stacy Norris says that she was told twice by doctors at Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada that her baby had no heartbeat in the fall of 2021.

Now, in her lawsuit, she alleges that doctors believed her pregnancy had not progressed and that she was faced with three options. She could either wait, take medication, or undergo a routine dilation and curettage abortion to terminate the pregnancy.

With doctors allegedly telling her that she had experienced a “missed abortion,” she chose the third option.

open image in gallery A woman is suing the Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada for allegedly telling her that her baby had no heartbeat, only for it to be born healthy weeks later ( Google Streetview )

“It’s incredibly traumatic,” she told KTNV. “You know you kind of just go, this was it…this was probably the last chance to have a baby.”

Speaking to the broadcaster, she revealed that the news was particularly painful because she had previously experienced a miscarriage and had long struggled with her fertility.

However, days later, Norris said she felt something was amiss.

When she returned to the medical center, Norris says in her lawsuit that she was prescribed Cytotec, an abortion inducing drug.

Although still believing doctors when they said that her baby had no heartbeat, she still sought another opinion at the nearby Centennial Hills Hospital. Norris said she felt guided by “gut instinct, maternal instinct,” which ultimately proved correct.

At the hospital, tests found that her hormone levels had skyrocketed to 97,000. That number is consistent with a healthy, growing pregnancy.

Norris told KTNV that a doctor at the hospital could not believe why she had undergone an abortion procedure.

open image in gallery Stacy Norris says that her baby is a ‘miracle’ and that she wants to prevent other women from going through a similar experience (stock) ( Getty/iStock )

“He kneels down next to me in the chair, and he says, 'You know, I have to know, Why did you have a D&C?' and I went, 'It’s because I was told there was no baby,'" the mother said. "And he said there’s an eight-week-old baby with a heartbeat, and at that point, I don’t remember what happened next. I just could not believe it.”

Norris revealed that she welcomed her “miracle baby” at 35 weeks, via C-section. Her baby is now three and a half years old.

In her lawsuit, she says she is suing Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada and Dr. Sheldon Paul, the man who performed her D&C.

Disciplinary records suggest that Dr Paul performed the surgery on a viable pregnancy, which he documented as failed, and continued to describe the pregnancy as nonviable.

He was sanctioned, receiving a public reprimand and being moved into an administrative role.

Dr Jennifer Wagner, the doctor who prescribed her Cytotec, is also named in the lawsuit.

Norris, though, told KTNV she is taking action because other mothers could be facing similar problems at fertility clinics.

“If this happened to me, it’s happening to women all the time. I want them held accountable,” Norris said.

The Independent has contacted Stacy Norris’ lawyers and Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada for comment.