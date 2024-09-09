✕ Close Cabinet minister David Davis believes convicted baby killer Lucy Letby is innocent

Lucy Letby’s newly-appointed barrister says anger from families over speculation on the killer’s convictions will need to be “pointed in a different direction” if she is found innocent.

Mark McDonald is filing a submission to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in a fresh attempt to appeal Letby’s convictions.

It follows growing speculation over the case with Tory MP David Davis among the chorus of voices raising concerns over the criminal case against the former nurse, who was convicted of the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of seven others.

But it has been met with upset from the victims’ relatives, with the parents of two babies attacked by Letby telling the Sunday Times “why are people going out of their way to support a serial killer of babies?”.

On if the relatives had a right to be angry, Mr McDonald, who has visited Letby in prison, told Times Radio: “Of course they do. And upset. And if the defence team are correct and no crime was actually committed here, then their anger needs to be pointed in a different direction.”

It comes as a public inquiry into the deaths at the Coutess of Chester Hospital starts at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday.