Lucy Letby - latest: Killer’s new barrister says anger must be redirected if found innocent ahead of inquiry
Lucy Letby’s new legal team is preparing to launch a fresh appeal over the killer’s convictions
Lucy Letby’s newly-appointed barrister says anger from families over speculation on the killer’s convictions will need to be “pointed in a different direction” if she is found innocent.
Mark McDonald is filing a submission to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in a fresh attempt to appeal Letby’s convictions.
It follows growing speculation over the case with Tory MP David Davis among the chorus of voices raising concerns over the criminal case against the former nurse, who was convicted of the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of seven others.
But it has been met with upset from the victims’ relatives, with the parents of two babies attacked by Letby telling the Sunday Times “why are people going out of their way to support a serial killer of babies?”.
On if the relatives had a right to be angry, Mr McDonald, who has visited Letby in prison, told Times Radio: “Of course they do. And upset. And if the defence team are correct and no crime was actually committed here, then their anger needs to be pointed in a different direction.”
It comes as a public inquiry into the deaths at the Coutess of Chester Hospital starts at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday.
Speculation over Letby’s case is ‘upsetting’ for families of victims
A solicitor representing the families of six victims of Lucy Letby said media speculation on Letby’s status and possible appeals in the future has been “upsetting” for all of her clients.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Tamlin Bolton said: “I can’t stress enough how upsetting that has been for all of the families that I represent.
“And they have thought about so many ways in which they can try to address that and deal with it and make sure they put their voice across. But of course they’re restricted by wanting to keep themselves confidential and private.
“So it’s a really difficult challenge for them to try and avoid social media, avoid the reporting about it.
“But when you have children that are now eight or nine years old, they are looking at TikTok, they’re looking at social media and there are people claiming that the harm that was caused to them or their sibling was not caused by somebody who’s been found guilty of those crimes by a jury and whose appeals have been exhausted, and the Court of Appeal have also said she remains guilty of these crimes.”
Families of six victims of Lucy Letby ‘full of hope but an awful lot of anxiety’ ahead of inquiry
A solicitor representing the families of six victims of Lucy Letby said her clients are “full of hope but an awful lot of anxiety” in the run-up to the inquiry into the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The inquiry, starting on Tuesday, will look at the events at the hospital and their implications following the trial.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Tamlin Bolton said: “It’s really difficult for a lot of them. They’re all dealing with this enormous ongoing tragedy.
“For those of them that have surviving children, they’re now eight or nine years old and there is going to come a point where they have to explain all of the events of almost the past 10 years to them.
“They’re full of a lot of hope but an awful lot of anxiety about what they’re now going to hear – that they still don’t fully know and they still don’t fully understand the picture of what happened to their babies at that time.”
Public inquiry begins on Tuesday
A public inquiry examining events at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Lucy Letby’s multiple convictions is due to begin on Tuesday in Liverpool.
The Thirlwall Inquiry will examine events at the hospital and their implications following the trial, and subsequent convictions, of Letby of murder and attempted murder of babies at the hospital.
It’s expected to last four weeks.
Lucy Letby’s convictions compared to that of the Guildford Four and Birmingham Six
Lucy Letby’s new barrister said he will be asking the Criminal Cases Review Commission for Letby’s case to be sent back to the Court of Appeal “on fresh evidence” but said the process “might take a long time”.
Letby’s trial ran for 10 months from October 2022 to August 2023, with a retrial ordered after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on one count of attempted murder of a baby girl.
She is serving 15 whole-life orders after being convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others, with two attempts on one child, when she worked on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Mr McDonald compared Letby’s conviction to that of the Guildford Four and Birmingham Six – two groups of people wrongly accused of carrying out IRA pub bombings in the 1970s whose convictions were later quashed.
The Guilford Four saw a group of people wrongly convicted for pub bombings in 1974. The Birmingham Six were six men who spent 16 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of pub bombings, also in 1974.
“These were some of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history, and yet they were found to be innocent,” Mr McDonald said.
The barrister added that he had so far seen “quite a lot of evidence that there are some real concerns” over Letby’s convictions.
What does Mr McDonald’s case rest on?
In recent weeks there have been a growing number of theories put forward over Lucy Letby’s convictions.
When asked what his case rested on for a fresh appeal, Lucy Letby’s new barrister, Mark McDonald, told Channel 5 News, he was looking at statistics, such as the number of deaths at Countess of Chester Hospital, and new medical evidence.
He said: “We’re looking really at issues in relation to statistics. And I know that sounds probably quite bizarre to hear, ‘well, what statistics got to do with it?
“You may remember that there were some bold assertions made during the trial in relation to, for example, (that) there was a spike of deaths, she was always on duty, when in fact, when analysed by some of the leading statisticians in the country, they’re seeing flaws in those assertions made by the prosecution to such a fundamental extent we believe it undermines the conviction.”
And on medical evidence, he continued: “We’re looking at neonatology for a start.
“We’re looking at the whole idea in relation to insulin, the testing of insulin, whether or not that testing was reliable, whether or not that the assertion that there was insulin present is accurate.”
What has Lucy Letby’s new barrister said
Lucy Letby’s new barrister, Mark McDonald, has said new medical evidence and expert opinion revealed “flaws” which undermined the prosecution of the former nurse, who was found guilty in two trials.
He is prepearing to file a submission to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in a fresh attempt to appeal Letby’s convictions.
On Friday, he told Channel 5 News: “You know, I’ve been so encouraged by the amount of people that have come forward: experts in neonatology, anaesthetists, pathology, statistics; that have come forward and have identified flaws in the trial that now want to give evidence for her, and we’ll want to draft reports to put in to the CCRC to assist.”
He has also reacted to upset voiced by the families.
Speaking to Times Radio, he said families had a right to be angry.
But added: “Of course they do. And upset. And if the defence team are correct and no crime was actually committed here, then their anger needs to be pointed in a different direction.”