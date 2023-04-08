Mother issues warning as toddler gets Lyme Disease after tick bite at playground

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother has delivered a warning to other parents after her two-year-old son contracted Lyme Disease at a local playground.

Bethany Harris, 26, visited the park with her son Harrison, two, and his little sister, one, on Sunday 26 March.

When the family returned to their home in Exmoor, Devon, Bethany spotted a tick on his neck under his ear and another in his hair.

Doctors later said he was bitten by a deer tick.

Bethany realised the playground was next to open fields ‘’which would be rife with deer ticks which carry Lyme disease’’

She said: “We go to that playground all the time, when we went last Sunday he came away with two ticks.

‘’I’ve never seen ticks before so I had no idea what to do.

“I followed advice and removed the ticks, then kept an eye on the areas and whether he started to feel unwell.

“On Monday, eight days after we found the ticks, I noticed in both areas he had a red circle rash, so even thought he felt okay in himself, I called 111.”

‘The doctor took a look at the bites and confirmed straight away that it was Lyme Disease’ (Bethany Harris / SWNS)

Bethany was told by the operator to immediately take Harrison to A&E, where he was looked over by both a nurse and a specialist microbiologist.

The specialist immediately told Bethany that Harrison had contracted Lyme Disease from the ticks he got at Redgates Play Park.

Lyme disease is an infection caught from the bite of an infected tick, it can cause a circular rash around a tick bite and flu-like symptoms.

Whilst the disease can usually be treated with a course of antibiotics, if left untreated the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system - with serious consequences.

Bethany said: “The doctor took a look at the bites and confirmed straight away that it was Lyme Disease. I had no idea what that even was.

“The doctor said the only kind of tick that could have done that was a deer tick, so he asked me where he had gotten the bites so I showed him.

“The playground is right next to a woodland and open fields, which would be rife with deer ticks which carry Lyme disease.

“Ever since I’ve been paranoid checking every square inch of my kids’ bodies including their hair.”

Bethany decided to write to the council to make them aware of the risks, and suggest they put up some signs to warn other parents to check their child for bites.

But Bethany claims the council said they “had no plans” to issue any warnings around the playground - which was refurbished only three years ago.

She continued: “It seemed strange to me because surely when the council build a playground they do risk assessments for these kind of things.

“I know ticks aren’t a problem all year round, but knowing a playground is built near a woodland with deer and knowing ticks are rife in that area it seems strange.

“Thankfully, Harrison is fine and has been given antibiotics which should clear it up, but Lyme Disease can be very serious. It can definitely be a lot more sinister than just a rash.

“The way the council responded seemed a bit bizarre. I’ve not asked for the playground to be closed, just for some warnings to be issued.

“I don’t think they’re taking it very seriously for how serious it can be.”

A spokesperson for East Devon District Council said: “We’re sorry to hear that a child has suffered from a tick bite, and we hope that he makes a speedy recovery.

“We keep the grass short in our play areas, which reduces the risk of ticks getting onto people, but areas outside of the play areas are often left to grow for reasons such as increasing biodiversity.

“This time of year is when ticks become active and we would like to take the opportunity to remind the public of the risks associated with ticks.

“Government guidance says to walk on clearly defined paths to avoid brushing against vegetation, wear light-coloured clothes so ticks can be spotted and brushed off, use repellents and carry out a tick check.”