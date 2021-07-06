Analysis
Maternity report is a line in the sand — action must follow
Health correspondent Shaun Lintern says new report by MPs is a recipe for better maternity care
There have been too many tragic stories of families left bereaved because of failings in NHS maternity care.
The individual stories are always harrowing and always include somewhere the plea that “this never happens to anyone else.”
I’ve had that said so many times – and yet the errors and more importantly the disgraceful handling of the incident by NHS trusts is stuck seemingly on an endless cycle.
