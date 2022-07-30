Spain confirms second monkeypox death in two days

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



The Spanish health ministry has confirmed its second monkeypox death.

On Friday, the first deaths from monkeypox outside of the African continent were confirmed - one death was in Spain’s Valencia region, while a 41-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The deaths come one week after the WHO declared the monkeypox outbreak a “global health emergency” – its highest level of alert.

No details have yet been shared about Spain’s second deceased. The cause of death in the country’s first monkeypox fatality was encephalitis, a swelling of the brain triggered by the disease.

Vaccines for monkeypox have started to be administered (The Associated Press)

Spain has the highest number of monkeypox infections in Europe, with 4,298 cases reported on Friday. Some 120 of those cases require hospitalisation. The majority of cases are men who have sex with men, while 64 women are impacted.

Around 5,300 vaccines are being administered in Spain, but health workers say it’s far fewer than the number needed to protect all those in high-risk groups.

Monkeypox is endemic to Africa, where a more lethal form of the virus is circulating. To date, 75 people have died of monkeypox in the outbreak there, mostly in Nigeria and Congo. The disease’s arrival in Europe has been linked by experts to two raves, in Belgium and Spain.

The virus is most commonly passed through skin-to-skin contact, but can also be transmitted by sharing bedsheets with someone who has the virus, or even in droplets released by coughs or sneezes by an infected person in close proximity. Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and hives.

Symptoms are typically mild, but the immunocompromised, and those with comorbidities, are particularly vulnerable to serious illness.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has reported 2,469 confirmed and 77 highly probably cases in Great Britain, mostly in England.

A handful of NHS laboratories are testing for the disease using a specialised type of PCR test.