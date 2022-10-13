NHS waiting list hits record high as A&E performance sinks to new low

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A record high of 7 million patients are waiting for NHS care as A&E performance sinks to a new low, NHS data reveals.

A total of 7.0 million people in England were waiting to start treatment at the end of August, according to the new figures.

This is up from 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Of those waiting 387,257 people had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start treatment, up from 377,689 at the end of July.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

Some 2,646 people in England had been waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August, NHS England said. This is down slightly from 2,885 at the end of July and a peak of 23,778 in January 2022.

The Government and NHS England set the ambition to eliminate all waits of more than two years, except when it is the patient’s choice or for complex cases requiring specialist treatment, by July this year.

New A&E shows that 32,776 people waited more than 12 hours in September, up from 28,756 in August and the highest number in records going back to August 2010.

However, this is only a small proportion of those waiting more than 12 hours in A&E overall as public data does not count the time patients wait from when they first arrive.

Performance against the national target to see 95 per cent of patients within four hours hit a new low with just 56.9 per cent seen within this time in September.

The average response time in September for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was nine minutes and 19 seconds, NHS England figures show.

This is up from nine minutes and eight seconds in August, though below the record longest average response time for this category of nine minutes and 35 seconds, which was reached in July.

The target standard response time for urgent incidents is seven minutes.

This is up from 42 minutes and 44 seconds in August and well above the target of 18 minutes.

Ambulances in England took an average of 47 minutes and 59 seconds in September to respond to emergency calls such as burns, epilepsy and strokes.

Meanwhile, NHS England data showed at the end of September 13,513 patients, who are deemed ready to be discharged, were stuck in hospital beds.