Junior doctor strikes led to 200,000 cancelled NHS appointments

Around 200,000 hospital appointments were postponed last week due to the four-day walkout by junior doctors, new NHS data has confirmed.

The figures come as paramedics, represented by Unite the Union, are now expected to reject the government’s pay offer putting the whole deal at risk.

Unite the Union, which is due to close its ballot next week said on Monday “So far the known results show that members in a large number of NHS trusts are voting to reject the offer. Union representatives in those trusts with a live strike mandate will now be issuing strike notices. This was agreed at a Unite meeting today, which will herald a wave of new strikes early in May.”

Unite’s comments will follow shock results from the Royal College of Nursing whose members narrowly rejected the government’s pay deal last Friday.

The deal, offered to nurse and paramedic unions in March, would see members get a 5.2 per cent pay increase this financial year and two one off payments for the previous financial year.

The moves come after the 96 hour junior doctor strike last week 196,000 patient appointments and procedures having to be postponed in general hospitals last week. Just over 4,000 were postponed by mental health hospitals and 570 by community health providers.

To date, 531,000 appointments have been rescheduled due to strike action, from nurses, doctors, paramedics and other NHS staff, since December.

NHS medical director Sir Stephen Powis said the latest figures on junior doctor strikes “lay bare the colossal impact of industrial action” on the NHS and these figures are likely to be an underestimate as hospitals avoided making appointments during strike days.

He added: “Our staff now have an immense amount of work to catch up on hundreds of thousands of appointments, all while continuing to make progress on tackling the backlog of people who have been waiting the longest for treatment. We have now seen nearly half a million appointments rescheduled over the last five months, and with each strike, it becomes harder. While our staff are doing all they possibly can to manage the disruption, it is becoming increasingly difficult and the impact on patients and staff will unfortunately continue to worsen.”

Sir Julian Hartley, chief NHS Providers which represents all NHS hospitals said:“We can’t go on like this. If the planned new strikes by nurses and by Unite members at some trusts go ahead we will be facing the sixth straight month of industrial action in the NHS.

“Trust leaders want what’s best for patients and staff. The huge number of rescheduled operations and appointments will keep climbing unless the government sits down with unions to find a way to prevent any more strikes.”

Last week after the RCN’s members voted to reject the deal, Unison, which is the largest health union, voted in favour. Following the news RCN chief Pat Cullen warned it could bring in a wave of strikes lasting until Christmas. However, the union would have to go to members again to ballot for further strike action after May.

Both Unite the Union and GMB members have until next Friday to vote on the deal. Results are also expected next week from smaller unions such as the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, which has recommended its members take the offer and the Society of Radiographers, which has recommended members reject it.