Failing children’s gender service to be replaced by local hubs

The NHS’ only gender identity clinic for children is neither “safe nor viable” and is set to be replaced by region hubs.

A damning report into gender identity services run by The Tavistock and Portman Hospital, as found the model is putting children at risk.

The interim report, by Dr Hillary Cass, has said the single service should be replaced by regional centers.

The contract for the gender identity service at the Trust will be brought to a close, the NHS has said.

It will then expand provision and establish two services led by specialist children’s hospitals in London and the north west by Spring 2023.

Dr Cass’ report warned children and young people are being subjected to “lengthy” waits for access gender dysphoria services during which time they may be put at “considerable risk”.

The report said a “fundementally different” service model is needed which can provide timely and appropriate care for children.

The current service, run by The Tavistock and Portman Hospital, has previouly been accused of rushing children into hormonal treatment.

According to board papers published by the hospital this week there are more than 5,000 children waiting following a referral to its gender identity dysphoria service at the end of March 2022.

Children with gender-related distress, Dr Cass said, have also been disadvantaged because local services are not equipped to see them.

She said: “It is essential that they can access the same level of psychological and social support as any other child or young person in distress, from their first encounter with the NHS and at every level within the service.”

Dr Cass’ interim report highlighted challenges within The Tavistock’s service which include staff concerns about care raised in 2018.

Her full report is due to be published next year but has so far warned the long waiting lists for gender questioning children and young people are “unacceptable.”

Children are also not recieving appropriate support while they are waiting, and have difficulties accessing child and adolescent mental health services.

The review said it was not able to yet provide recommendations on the use of puberty blockers and feminising or masculinising hormones due to gaps in the evidence.

In a letter to children impacted by the changes Dr Cass said: “I have heard that young service users are particularly worried that I will suggest that services should be reduced or stopped. I want to assure you that this is absolutely not the case – the reverse is true. I think that more services are needed for you, closer to where you live...

“I am advising that more services are made available to support you. But I must be honest; this is not something that can happen overnight, and I can’t come up with a solution that will fix the problems immediately. However, we do need to start now.”