NHS unions and ministers have reached a new pay offer for frontline staff in a move which could herald the end of walkouts by nurses and paramedics.

The government and the NHS Staff Council – which represents nurses, ambulance staff and other NHS workers – reached the final offer after weeks of negotiations and months of strikes.

It came afterThe Independent revealed that ministers would offer a 5.2 per cent wage uplift from April after originally saying they could not go beyond 3.5 per cent.

Staff have also been offered two one-off bonuses for this year, an issue which has been at the heart of the dispute. The offer covers all NHS staff except doctors, who are on a different contract and walked out for three days this week.

The three biggest unions - the GMB, Unison and the Royal College of Nursing - have said they will recommend that workers accept the new offer when it is put to a vote.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said he was “very pleased” that the formal offer would be put to members, adding that both sides had “engaged constructively”.

In a statement, the NHS Staff Council, which includes the RCN, Unison, GMB, Unite, Chartered Society of Physiotherapy and BDA, said the offer represented “a fair and reasonable settlement”.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said members had been “vindicated”. “It is not a panacea, but it is real, tangible progress,” she said.

Dr Suzanne Tyler, of the Royal College of Midwives, described it as “a good deal won by the power of collective action by unions”.

Unite, which represents paramedics, said it is not recommending the offer to its members, who will still get to vote on the offer.

The Independent revealed on Thursday morning that unions had been offered a two per cent one-off payment award for all staff for 2022-23, as well as a second “covid recovery bonus” which will range from 1.5 per cent for the highest paid and 6.2 per cent for the lowest.

The second part of the offer is a pay uplift of 5 per cent for 2023-24. The government has also pledged a series of “non-pay measures” to support the NHS workforce, including support for nursing staff, money towards career development and tackling violence.

The Independent understands that, under the offer for 2022-23, a new nurse working at pay band 5 would get a one-off payment of £1,891, £1,934 or £2,009. This band would then see increases in their annual salary for 2023-24 of £1,352, £1,459 or £1,647.

But questions have been raised about how the offer will be funded. Asked how the offer will be funded, Mr Barclay said it will not come at the expense of patients.

“Obviously how these things are funded are a matter for the Chancellor,” he said. “We have been very clear in terms of the discussions we have had with the trade unions this will not come from patient-facing aspects.

“Of course we will look at areas of underspend, areas of administrative saving and discuss these things with the Treasury in the usual way.”

Asked if he had been blocked by the Treasury from making a one-off payment offer before now, he said decisions are taken “cross-Government”. “My job is to make the case for the NHS within Government,” he said.

“Of course that is something that I have been doing over recent months but we make these decisions collectively.”

Rishi Sunak also insisted frontline services will “absolutely not” be affected by the pay deal but would not say how the package will be funded.

Pressed by broadcasters during a visit to a south London hospital whether patient care would be hit, the prime minister said: “Absolutely not. We’re going to be making sure we’re protecting all frontline services.”

But Ben Zaranko, senior research economist at the IFS, said there was a risk that the NHS is forced to make “heroic efficiency savings” to absord the costs.

“That would hardly lend itself to sensible financial planning,” he said. “From what we know at the moment, it is unclear whether the Treasury will eventually provide the funding required to cover the cost of this deal. If it did, that would be a material alteration to the spending plans contained in this week’s Budget before the ink is dry.”

Chief executive of NHS Providers Sir Julian Hartley said it was a “hugely positive development”.

On funding for the deal, he added: “We are very encouraged by the guarantee from the government that there will be no impact on frontline services or the quality of care that patients receive as a result of this offer.

“We take this to mean that the deal is fully funded rather than relying on raids on NHS budgets, taking money away from key services. This is crucial to the success of the deal.”

He said the progress needed to be “matched by urgent movement” on talks between the government and junior doctors, who went on strike for three days this week.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, had warned that any extra money for pay must come out of the Department for Health and Social Care’s central budget rather than hospital bottom lines with their budgets being “already extremely tight”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “It would be completely inconceivable that the money for this year’s bonus comes from the budgets of the trusts and systems in the NHS. We just simply don’t have that money lying around.

“If the consequence of that is that we have to have fewer staff because we can’t afford to employ staff because the budgets are cut, then in a sense the benefits of the higher pay is going to be cancelled out.”

Former Tory health secretary Stephen Dorrell welcomed news of a pay offer – but blamed the Sunak government for several months of avoidable “pain, discomfort and inconvenience” for NHS patients.

He told The Independent: “It was obvious months ago that strikes would put enormous pressure on the NHS, but the government allowed the dispute to drift on.

“This deal was available five months – why didn’t they do it? If Steve Barclay had sat down with health union leaders the day he was appointed he could have avoided substantial disruption to the NHS, disruption to patients’ lives and disruption employees’ lives. It was an avoidable crisis.”

He added: “Quite apart from possible cases of avoidable mortality, there are undoubtedly cases multiple cases of extended pain, discomfort and deep inconvenience for people as a direct consequence of ministers not facing up to the issue five months ago. And they have added to the care backlog unnecessarily.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting dubbed Mr Barclay “last minute dot com”. He said he hoped the pay offer brought the disruption in the NHS to an end, but added: “Where we are today is where we could have been before Christmas.”

Lib Dem health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “It should never have taken weeks of strikes to get to where we are today, but government incompetence and obstinance has left patients suffering and staff at their wits end.

“Unfortunately, at the Budget, we heard nothing from the Conservatives about funding for this wage increase, and there is now a real risk that the Government’s lack of action will squeeze the NHS budget just when it needs all the financial support it can get.”

Strikes from nurses and ambulance workers were put on pause two weeks ago after the government agreed to open negotiations on pay. Unions and the government have been locked in talks all week.