NHS waiting list hits record 7.3 million people in England

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment rose to a new high in March with more than 7.3 million patients waiting, new NHSdata shows.

This is up from 7.2 million in February and it is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting waiting lists one of his priorities for 2023, pledging in January that “lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

The latest data shows the government’s target to virtually eliminate the number of people waiting for more than 78 weeks was missed by 11,161 in March. However, this was down from 29,778 at the end of February.

The government and NHS England set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than 18 months by April of this year, excluding exceptionally complex cases or patients who choose to wait longer.

NHS England said 41 per cent of those waiting a year and a half for care had chosen to wait or need complex surgeries such as corneal transplants and spinal surgery.

Almost half of those on the 18 month waiting list are concentrated in 10 NHS trusts, according to NHS England.

It comes as The Independent reveals months of internal warnings from the NHS over the growing backlog in children’s services. NHS data today reveals 403,000 children are waiting for routine care.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospitals in England said: “Yet again the figures lay bare the effects of mounting pressure on overstretched NHS services after one of the toughest ever winters and point to very tough challenges ahead.

“While very long waits have been bought down, more people are joining the waiting list which is now at a record high of 7.3 million, reflecting the fact that demand is high and rising.”

He said the care backlog pre-dates NHS strikes and the pandemic due to “years of under-investment right across the NHS and called for the government to publish is long-awaited long term workforce plan.

While waiting lists soared the NHS saw improved A&E waiting times with the number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission down from 144,308 in March to 113,437 in April.

New data on the total time waited in A&E shows 126,000 patients waited more than 12 hours from arrival in emergency departments for either admission, transfer, or discharge.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: “The great strides the NHS is making on long waits, urgent and emergency care, and cancer services in the face of incredible pressure is testimony to the hard work, drive, and innovation of frontline colleagues.

“Since we first published the NHS Elective Recovery Plan last year, we have slashed the numbers waiting the longest for care with 18-month waits down more than 90 per cent on their peak...and thanks to record numbers of tests and checks, the cancer backlog has fallen year on year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.”