Covid news – live: Concern over Omicron spread among over-50s, as Zahawi says priority is keeping schools open
Secondary school pupils asked to wear face masks in classrooms again: follow updates below
Despite a drop in the UK’s daily case count, a senior minister has said the government has fresh concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid as it begins to spread in those aged 50 and above.
“They’re the ones who, if you recall in the earlier waves, ended up in hospital with severe infection and hospitalisation and sadly death rates went up,” Nadhim Zahawi told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, adding it was “good news” that 90 per cent of the age group had received a booster jab.
The education secretary also said this morning it was his “top priority” to ensure schools stayed open during the current wave of infections, having witnessed the “painful lesson” closing sites taught leaders last year at the height of the pandemic.
To curb the spread of Omicron in the classroom, students returning to secondary schools in England this week will be tested on site at least once and will then be urged to do so at home twice-weekly for the foreseeable future. They will also be asked to wear face masks at all times.
Watch: Zahawi says number of people in ICUs coming down
On Christmas Eve, I went to the pantomime in London’s West End with a friend and our three children. While we were preparing to leave the house, my son – who’s five – reminded me of something vital.
“Don’t forget your mask, Mummy! I’ve got mine!” I looked at him and had to stifle a laugh, because he was wearing a bright green “Hulk” costume, the mask covering his entire face – not just his nose and mouth. If only we all took to mask-wearing so easily.
Seeing how well and how naturally my children have adapted to mask-wearing only makes the riotous clamour against them seem more ridiculous. And it’s all coming from adults: a straw man argument if ever there was one. People are arguing on behalf of children, without – seemingly – actually asking children what they think about the government asking all secondary school-aged pupils to wear masks, and for regular testing (both at school on site and at home).
Israel to reverse travel ban imposed after Omicron
Israel will allow tourists with “presumed Covid-19 immunity” to enter from medium-risk countries from 9 January, the health ministry said on Monday, in a reversal of a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to the Omicron variant.
People seeking to travel from countries on Israel’s “orange” list would have to prove in advance that they are either vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 and would be subject to PCR testing before and after their arrival, Reuters reports.
It comes after the Middle Eastern country became the first in the world to begin administering a fourth Covid vaccine, the so-called second booster.
NHS suffering not just staff shortages but tired workforce
As Dr Amil Mehta, a GP based in Redbridge, explains:
Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s
Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.
The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions, writes our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
“They’re the ones who, if you recall in the earlier waves, ended up in hospital with severe infection and hospitalisation and sadly death rates went up,” Nadhim Zahawi said of the age group.
Bin collections cancelled amid staff shortages
Bin collections have been cancelled across the country as Covid infections continue to drive staff shortages, writes Thomas Kingsley.
Local authorities in Manchester, Essex, Somerset and Buckinghamshire have announced reduced services or a complete suspension of waste collections because staff numbers have been diminished due to the self-isolation period.
Chelmsford City Council was forced to cancel three days worth of food waste collections because 23 members of staff were off sick and conceded that it does not know when the staff shortage will end. Elsewhere, North Somerset Council said it was unable to collect around 1,000 recycling bins over the weekend due to staff shortages, insisting that additional crews would be out to deal with the issue in the hardest-hit areas.
Issues ordering Covid tests? Refresh the page, advises Zahawi
Last bit from Zahawi now, who this morning advised anyone struggling to get lateral flow tests to “just refresh” their webpage.
The education secretary told Sky News he had organised a separate supply of tests for schools ahead of children’s return to the classrooms, at which point they’ll be required to test themselves twice a week.
“All exams are going ahead this year, this summer,” he promised.
“I think there’s a big difference from last year to this year.”
Omicron: What to look out for from Covid variant
The emergence of Omicron has made it even harder to know whether your sore throat and sniffles are a common cold or indeed the symptoms of Covid-19.
Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE Covid app, has said it is now more important than ever to get tested - even without symptoms - as we seek to bring the new variant under control against soaring infection rates. He also said that around half of all Delta variant cases are being “missed” because people are only on the lookout for the “classic” Covid symptoms (fever, new and persistent cough and a loss or change of smell or taste).
But, that’s not how Omicron presents itself, he adds.
So, how can you spot the latest variant? Alisha Sarkar, Celine Wadhera and Joe Sommerlad take a closer look.
‘Nothing suggests we need to go further than plan B,’ says minister
Following my last post, here’s what Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News about the possibility of tighter measures when ministers review plan B on Wednesday.
MPs due to review plan B upon return to Commons on Wednesday
MPs will return to the Commons on Wednesday, following the Christmas recess, where they are set to review the current plan B measures on the same day.
The regulations are not due to expire until 26 January, but Downing Street said at the point they were announced in December that a review would take place three weeks after implementation.
Health minister Ed Argar said on Sunday that the government was “doing the responsible and sensible thing” by asking the public sector to prepare for a worst-case scenario of up to a quarter of staff off work.
However, he also insisted he saw “nothing” in the current data to suggest further measures were needed at present.
“Restrictions or curbs must be the absolute last resort,” he told Times Radio. I’m seeing nothing at the moment in the data I have in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions. But that data changes day by day.”
It came after Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said the day before that staff were working “flat out” and that the NHS was under “arguably more pressure” from Omicron compared with this time last year.
Asked whether he could rule out announcements on wider restrictions on people in England in the coming week, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay told Sky News separately: “We don’t think the data supports that at this stage. Of course, we keep the data under review, but we’ve seen significant behaviour change as a result of plan B.”
