The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been approved for use in 12- to 15-year-olds across the UK, with Britain’s medicines regulator saying on Friday the jab’s benefits outweigh its risk for those in the age bracket.

It follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of the vaccine for children, which was carried out by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the government’s independent advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM).

“We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk,” Dr June Raine, MHRA’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this surveillance will include [this] age group.”

She continued: “No extension to an authorisation would be approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness have been met. It will now be for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of the deployment programme.”

