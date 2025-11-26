Women over 60 can boost their health by using sex toys, study says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new survey has found that women aged over 60 could improve their health by using sex toys.

The results of a study, involving more than 3,000 women in the United States aged 60 and older, were published in the latest edition of Menopause, the journal of the Menopause Society. Researchers found that there was a growing prevalence of masturbation and sex toy use in this age group and that use led to a higher frequency of orgasm.

Those who reported almost always or always using sex toys during masturbation were significantly more likely to report always or almost always having an orgasm, according to the study.

That could lead to better health outcomes, according to the Menopause Society.

It said: “There are a number of positive health outcomes that may be related to masturbation in older adults. There is also evidence that such behaviour is associated with improved cognitive function, specifically better word recall.”

Additionally, the study’s report stated: “Higher frequency of sex toy use during masturbation was correlated with higher frequency of orgasm.

“Previous studies have found relationships between orgasm and various health benefits, including pain relief, improved sleep and reduced stress and depression.”

Due to the prevalence of masturbation and sex toy use, as well as their relationships to orgasm and possible improved health outcomes and wellbeing, the researchers suggest that older women could benefit from receiving more information from their healthcare professionals on these topics.

Dr Monica Christmas, associate medical director for the Menopause Society, said: “Lack of understanding of female anatomy, the sexual response cycle, and underlying factors resulting in orgasm is common among both older and younger women.

“The physical and mental benefits of fulfilling sexual function are well known. By initiating conversations around sexuality in routine healthcare encounters, healthcare professionals can destigmatise the topic and provide valuable instruction on how to achieve an orgasm.

“Many women believe something is wrong with them because they can’t achieve orgasm with a partner, when the truth is that most women don’t reach orgasm with penetrative intercourse alone.

“This simple knowledge has the potential to significantly impact the high prevalence of female sexual dysfunction.”