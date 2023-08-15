Heart attacks are at a record high – here are the symptoms you can’t ignore

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of people admitted to hospital with heart attacks has surged since the pandemic, according to official figures.

New data for England shows that more than 84,000 patients were admitted to hospital because of a heart attack in 2021-22, an increase of more than 7,000 in a year.

It follows warnings that heart deaths have risen by more than 500 a week since the first lockdown, with a fall in the number of people prescribed vital medication amid struggles to access GP care.

Today health chiefs will launch a campaign urging those with symptoms to seek help, with fears that too many cases are being detected too late.

From this week, an NHS advert will encourage people to call 999 as soon as they experience symptoms of a heart attack, such as squeezing across the chest, sweating and a feeling of uneasiness, so people have the best chance of survival.

Professor Nick Linker, a cardiologist and NHS national clinical director for heart disease, said: “Cardiovascular disease causes one in four deaths across the country, so it is vital that people are aware of the early signs of a heart attack.

“Every moment that passes during a heart attack increases heart muscle damage, and nearly all of the damage takes place within the first few hours, so if you experience symptoms such as a sensation of squeezing or tightness across the chest alongside sweating, nausea, or a sense of unease, please call 999 so you have the best chance of a full recovery.”

Today, Rishi Sunak will set out plans for a £250m spending boost for the NHS before winter, including 900 extra beds.

The prime minister said: “Cutting waiting lists is one of my top five priorities, so this year the government has started planning for winter earlier than ever before and the public can be reassured we are backing the NHS with the resources it needs.”

Government data recorded almost 100,000 extra deaths among those with heart disease between spring 2020 and spring of this year.

In 2019-20, before the pandemic, 82,000 people were hospitalised with heart attacks.

It follows research that found almost half a million people missed out on drugs to prevent heart attacks and strokes during the pandemic.

Heart charities have warned that “extreme disruption to the NHS” in the aftermath, including record ambulance delays, may have worsened death rates and increased the numbers suffering heart attacks that might have been avoided with the right help more quickly.

The chance of surviving a heart attack is far higher for those who seek care earlier, with around seven in 10 people surviving a heart attack, increasing to more than nine in 10 for those who reach hospital early to receive treatment.

Symptons of a heart attack Call 999 immediately, if you experience any of the folllowing: Pain, pressure, tightness or squeezing across your chest

Pain spreading from the chest to other parts of the body, including the arms, jaw, neck, back, or stomach

Sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness

An overwhelming feeling of anxiety (similar to a panic attack)

Shortness of breath

Coughing or wheezing

The new campaign will also seek to raise awareness of heart attack symptoms in women, whose risk of a heart attack increases after the menopause.

The chief executive at the British Heart Foundation, Dr Charmaine Griffiths said: “Even if the symptoms don’t seem severe, call 999 immediately. A heart attack is a medical emergency, and immediate action could save your life.”

The health minister Lord Markham said: “Cardiovascular disease is the second biggest killer in England, and this campaign builds on the work we’re doing to cut NHS waiting lists by tackling this condition early – including by rolling out a new digital NHS health check which could prevent hundreds more strokes and heart attack.”

Additional reporting by agencies.