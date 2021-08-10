More than three-quarters of UK adults double-jabbed against Covid

More than three-quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89 per cent) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75 per cent), according to DHSC statistics.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults.

“This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of.

“It’s so important that those who haven’t been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab – to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid added: “Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.”