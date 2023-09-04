NHS patients to be prescribed Wegovy weight-loss jab for first time

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The weight loss jab Wegovy is being made available in the UK as part of a “controlled and limited launch”.

The drug, also known as semaglutide, will be prescribed via specialist NHS weight management services alongside a reduced calorie diet and exercise from September 4.

Those eligible should have a body mass index (BMI) over 30 or a BMI of more than 27 and at least one weight-related co-morbidity.

The National Institute for Care and Excellence (Nice) gave Wegovy the green light for NHS use earlier this year.

More follows.