Liverpool has been stripped of its much-cherished World Heritage Site status after Unesco chiefs voted to delete it from the list because the city had failed to properly conserve the area.

The UN’s heritage body said it was removing the city’s historic waterfront from the list – which includes places like the Taj Mahal and Great Wall of China– because its “outstanding universal value” had been compromised by new and proposed buildings, including Everton football club’s new £500 million stadium.

Thirteen of 21 countries voting in a secret ballot at a meeting in China were in favour of the deletion.

A previous draft notice which recommended removing the city from the list said that “inadequate governance processes, mechanisms and regulations” had resulted in a “significant loss” to the “authenticity and integrity” of the site.

The humiliation makes Liverpool only the third ever place to lose the status after Oman’s Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in 2007 and the Dresden Elbe valley in Germany in 2009.

It comes just 17 years after the waterfront was included in the register as recognition for both the architectural beauty of the site and its historic importance within the British empire.

Writing shortly after the decision on Wednesday morning, Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool, said: “UNESCO have got this completely wrong. For starters, the report that was drafted for the World Heritage Committee is littered with errors and unsubstantiated claims…. [with the} chief error the assertion our World Heritage site has deteriorated. I’m sorry – that is patently untrue. It is quite the reverse. In fact, Liverpool’s site has never looked better.”

Speaking earlier this week, she had said Liverpool’s economic development could not be held back by officials at Unesco.