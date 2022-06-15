James Patterson sorry for saying white writers face racism

James Patterson is apologizing for saying that white male writers are being subjected to “just another of form of racism” during an interview with The Sunday Times in London

Wednesday 15 June 2022
James Patterson is apologizing for saying that white male writers are being subjected to “just another of form of racism,” comments the best-selling author had made during an interview with The Sunday Times in London.

Facing widespread criticism on social media, Patterson tweeted this week that “I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard — in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere.”

Patterson, promoting his memoir “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life," told the Times in a story which ran last weekend that he worried that white men were having difficulties finding work in film and publishing, calling it a "just another form of racism.

“Can you get a job?" he wondered. “Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers.”

The 75-year-old Patterson himself has thrived like few others, publishing multiple bestsellers each year, including novels and children's books. He is ranked with J.K. Rowling and a handful of others as among the world's richest writers.

