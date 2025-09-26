Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sinclair brings Jimmy Kimmel's show back to its ABC-affiliated stations, ending blackout

Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided to bring Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 September 2025 19:15 BST
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel (© 2025 Disney. All rights reserved.)

Sinclair Broadcast Group is bringing Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show back to its ABC affiliate stations on Friday night, ending a dayslong TV blackout for dozens of cities across the U.S. over remarks the comedian made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” Sinclair said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

Disney-owned ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17, following threats of potential repercussions from the Trump-appointed head of the Federal Communications Commission. Nexstar, another affiliates group had announced it would preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before ABC's decision, and Sinclair also condemned the host. And even after Disney brought Kimmel back to its national airways on Tuesday, both Sinclair and Nexstar continued to preempt the show.

