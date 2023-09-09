British man fighting in Ukraine found dead in water with his hands bound

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British man who fought in Ukraine was found dead in a body of water with his hands tied behind his back, his family have revealed.

Jordan Chadwick, 31, who travelled to Ukraine in early October 2022, was fighting in the International Legion.

His mother, Brenda Chadwick, told the BBC her family was “devastated” by her son’s death.

Mr Chadwick, known as Joe, was from Burnley in Lancashire. He served as a Scots Guard in the British Army from 2011 to 2015.

The Ukrainian International Army repatriated his body on 7 August.

Brenda Chadwick told the BBC Joe had always wanted to be a soldier.

“His passion to support freedom and assist others with his skills led him to leave the UK and travel to Ukraine in early October 2022,” she said.

On 26 June, Mrs Chadwick was informed by Lancashire Police that her son had been killed.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) contacted her the following day to confirm the news.

There will be an inquest held to find out the cause of Mr Chadwick’s death in February.

Mrs Chadwick said: “Although we are extremely proud of his unwavering courage and resilience, his death has been devastating.

“No words can be found to describe the loss of such a short life.

“A son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle, who was loved immensely,” she added.

A spokesperson from the FCDO said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died in Ukraine and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

The Ukraine Foreign Legion was created by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February 2022 and consists of soldiers from 60 countries.