The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has vowed to crack down on "eco-zealots" with an amendment to The Public Order Act that gives police more powers to arrest protestors.

it comes after two weeks of action by the group Just Stop Oil, which has included blocking roads, acts of vandalism and throwing soup on a painting by Van Gough.

Just Stop Oil has vowed to continue protesting until the UK government halts all future licensing of fossil fuels in the UK.

