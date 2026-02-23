Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 1-7 includes Justin Bieber and Camila Cabello

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 1-7:

March 1: Singer Mike d’Abo of Manfred Mann is 82. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 82. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 81. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 72. Actor-director Ron Howard is 72. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 71. Actor Tim Daly is 70. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 69. Bassist Bill Leen of Gin Blossoms is 64. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 63. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 63. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 63. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 61. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 60. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 59. Actor Javier Bardem is 57. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 53. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 53. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 52. Actor Jensen Ackles is 48. TV host Donovan Patton (“Blue’s Clues”) is 48. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 43. Actor Joe Tippett (“Rise,” “Mare of Easttown”) is 44. Singer Kesha is 39. Singer Sammie is 39. Singer Justin Bieber is 32.

March 2: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 96. Author John Irving is 84. Actor Cassie Yates is 75. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 74. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 71. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 70. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 67. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 64. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 63. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 58. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 54. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 49. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 49. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 46. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 45. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 43. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 41. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 37. Country singer Luke Combs is 36. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 29.

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 85. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max,” “Babe”) is 81. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker,” “Rugrats”) is 81. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 79. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 76. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 73. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 72. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 72. Actor Miranda Richardson is 68. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World”) is 65. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 62. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 62. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 60. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 56. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 55. Actor David Faustino (“Married... With Children”) is 52. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 49. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 49. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 45. Actor Jessica Biel is 44. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 42. Singer Camila Cabello is 29. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 23. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 23.

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 88. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 85. Singer Chris Rea is 75. Actor-singer Ronn Moss (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 73. Actor Kay Lenz is 73. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 72. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 69. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 68. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 65. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 63. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 61. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 59. Actor Patsy Kensit is 58. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 56. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 55. Country singer Jason Sellers is 55. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 49. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 41. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 41. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 40. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 40. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 38. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 36. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Atypical”) is 33.

March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 94. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 88. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 80. Actor Eddie Hodges is 79. Singer Eddy Grant is 78. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 74. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 72. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 71. Actor Adriana Barraza is 70. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 67. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 64. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 57. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 56. Singer Rome is 56. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 52. Actor Eva Mendes is 52. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 51. Model Niki Taylor is 51. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 48. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 45. Musician Amanda Shires (The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) is 44. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 37. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 37. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 28.

March 6: Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 86. Actor Ben Murphy is 84. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 81. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 80. Singer Kiki Dee is 79. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“Amen,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 79. TV personality John Stossel is 79. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 73. Actor Tom Arnold is 67. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 63. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 62. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 59. Actor Shuler Hensley is 59. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 58. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 57. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 56. Country singer Trent Willmon is 53. Guitarist Shane Farmer (Ricochet) is 52. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 52. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 49. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 46. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 42. Actor Eli Marienthal is 40. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 35. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 23.

March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 86. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 83. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 80. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 80. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 74. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 70. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 67. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 67. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 65. Singer Taylor Dayne is 64. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 63. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 62. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 62. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 60. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 59. Actor Rachel Weisz is 55. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 55. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 53. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 53. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 52. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 52. Actor Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 52. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 51. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 51. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″That ’70s Show”) is 46. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 34. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 29.