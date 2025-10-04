Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

LA City Hall evacuated after car crashes into building's steps

Officials say Los Angeles’s City Hall is being evacuated after a car crashed into the steps of the building

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 October 2025 02:07 BST
Los Angeles City Hall Crash
Los Angeles City Hall Crash

Los Angeles’s City Hall is being evacuated after a car crashed into the steps of the building on Friday afternoon, according to officials

Police were working to make contact with the driver after responding to reports just after 4 p.m. about a traffic collision, according to Charles Miller, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. It was not immediately clear the circumstances that led up to the crash.

“We're trying to make contact with the driver right now,” he said.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the driver in the front seat and also showed a cardboard sign in the window that reads, “I need ur help” and makes a reference to President Donald Trump.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, according to police.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on the social platform X that she had been briefed on the incident and that City Hall was being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

“I want to thank all first responders who are at the scene — my office will continue to monitor the situation,” she said.

