Watch live: Kevin Spacey arrives at London court as sexual assault trial continues

Kevin Spacey's UK sex assault trial is set to continue this morning (3 July), following a round of damning opening statements on the trial's second day on Friday (30 June).

The American actor is facing 12 charges in Britain, spanning from 2001 to 2013, including three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent - all of which he denies.

63-year-old Mr Spacey has been seen arriving at Southwark Crown Court each day so far for the trial, which is expected to last a month.

On Friday, prosector, Christine Agnew, gave her opening statement, describing the Oscar winner as: "A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully."

Patrick Gibbs, who is defending Mr Spacey, says any allegations were 'deliberately exaggerated'.

The trial continues.