Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case

Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Eric Tucker
Friday 18 August 2023 00:04
Election 2024 Iowa State Fair
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday night to set an April 2026 trial date in the case in Washington charging the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The suggested date is a dramatic counter to the Justice Department's recommendation last week of a Jan. 2 trial.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set the date during a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

Trump's 2024 calendar figures to be packed with court dates and campaign appearances as the former president confronts a presidential primary season while bracing for trials in four separate cases and four different cities.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

