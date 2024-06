Lenny Kravitz rocks Wembley with pregame show at the Champions League final

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Europe's biggest club soccer game got a taste of America when rocker Lenny Kravitz performed at Wembley Stadium before kickoff at the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Kravitz performed shortened versions of three songs in a six-minute set in the center of the field before Real Madrid played Borussia Dortmund.

Kravitz, whose daughter is actress Zoë Kravitz, began with “Fly Away” and finished with “Are you Gonna Go My Way."

Kravitz was honored in March with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rapper and music producer Jay-Z was also on hand at Wembley.

