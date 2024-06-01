Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lenny Kravitz rocks Wembley with pregame show at the Champions League final

Europe’s biggest club soccer game got a taste of America when rocker Lenny Kravitz performed at Wembley Stadium before kickoff at the Champions League final

Via AP news wire
Saturday 01 June 2024 20:08

Lenny Kravitz rocks Wembley with pregame show at the Champions League final

Show all 7

Europe's biggest club soccer game got a taste of America when rocker Lenny Kravitz performed at Wembley Stadium before kickoff at the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Kravitz performed shortened versions of three songs in a six-minute set in the center of the field before Real Madrid played Borussia Dortmund.

Kravitz, whose daughter is actress Zoë Kravitz, began with “Fly Away” and finished with “Are you Gonna Go My Way."

Kravitz was honored in March with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rapper and music producer Jay-Z was also on hand at Wembley.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in