Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Justice Department again fails to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, AP source says

A grand jury has declined for a second time to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, refusing to resurrect a mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter

Alanna Durkin Richer,Michael Kunzelman
Thursday 11 December 2025 20:29 GMT
Justice Department Letitia James
Justice Department Letitia James (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A grand jury declined for a second time to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, refusing to resurrect a mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It’s another major blow to the Justice Department after the dismissal of earlier charges against James and another longtime Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, in a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to prosecute the president’s political opponents.

A judge threw out the original indictment against James and Comey in November, ruling that the prosecutor who presented to the grand jury, Lindsey Halligan, was illegally appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department asked a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, to return an indictment Thursday after a different grand jury in Norfolk last week refused to do so.

The allegations related to James’ purchase of modest house in Norfolk, where she has family.

James says the case is politically motivated and has denied any wrongdoing.

