Watch live as former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales will testify before the High Court in Madrid on Friday 15 September, over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

The alleged incident, at the medal ceremony following the Spanish women’s team’s World Cup victory in Sydney, Australia, last month, unleashed a wave of indignation against sexism and macho behaviour in Spain.

While Rubiales insists the kiss was consensual, Hermoso has said it was not. She submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor’s office last week.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV, Rubiales instead continued to maintain the kiss was “consensual” and went on to suggest that the negative publicity over the affair had been “created by spurious arguments and people”.

Rubiales, 46, resigned having already been suspended by FIFA pending an investigation into his behaviour.