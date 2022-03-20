Ukrainian refugees at Polish border returning to come home despite risks - including women and children
Over three million people have left since the beginning of the war
The war in Ukraine has seen millions of people forced to flee their homes for safety in neighbouring countries.
However, at the Polish border with Ukraine reports are emerging of many, including women and children, returning to Ukraine despite the risks.
One couple had been on holiday when the invasion happened and were returning to be with family who had stayed put, Sky News reports.
Another woman, Valentina Puzanova, said she travelled to Poland to take her elderly mum and young son to safety, and was heading back to be with her husband.
And the Bilechenko family, including a mother, father and their four children, said they are heading back after two weeks in Poland as the draw home ‘outweighs the risk’.
The United Nations (UN) estimates 3,270,662 have left the country, the majority of whom have gone to Poland, since Russian troops first entered Ukraine on February 24, and 90 percent are women and children.
The Kyiv Independent estimates more than 320,000 Ukrainians have returned since the beginning of the war, most of whom were men who wanted to defend their country.
The UN has warned the humanitarian needs are becoming even more urgent, with 200,000 people now without access to water across Donetsk and 100,000 people have no electricity in Luhansk, due to heavy shelling.
Residents in Mariupol and Sumy are facing a critical shortage of food, water and medicine, whilst in Odessa authorities have appealed for support for the 450,000 people in the city.
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.
The UN estimates at least 847 civilians have been killed and 1,399 wounded as of Friday, with the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office claiming 112 children to have been killed.
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies