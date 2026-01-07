Judge allows San Diego high school gunman to be resentenced after 23 years in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge granted a request Tuesday by the gunman in a 2001 shooting at a San Diego high school to be resentenced, potentially allowing him to be freed after 23 years in prison.

Charles Williams, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to killing two students and injuring 13 others after opening fire with his father's revolver at Santana High School on March 5, 2001. He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

The judge's decision Tuesday means Williams' case will be sent to juvenile court and lead to his immediate release from prison without parole supervision or evaluation, according to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan's office.

Prosecutors will challenge the ruling in the appellate court to try to stop his release, the office said.

“As prosecutors, our duty is to ensure justice for victims and protect public safety, and the defendant’s cruel actions in this case continue to warrant the 50-years-to-life sentence that was imposed,” Stephan said. “At some point our laws must balance the rights of defendants, the rights of victims, and the rights of the community to be safe.”

Williams' attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Williams killed two students, 14-year-old Bryan Zuckor and 17-year-old Randy Gordon. He wounded 11 students and two staff members.​

Now age 39, he is currently being held at the California Institution for Men in Chino and became eligible for parole in September 2024.

He was denied parole after being deemed an “unreasonable risk to public safety” by a state board, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The board also said it was unclear if Williams understood why he committed the shooting.

Prosecutors say Williams' case has been transferred to juvenile court for a disposition hearing. Due to his age at the time of his shooting, his convictions will be redesignated as juvenile “true findings," after he will be released from prison and potentially placed on juvenile probation, prosecutors said.

Williams was able to petition for resentencing due to a law enacted in 2011 that allowed judges to give juvenile offenders with life without parole sentences a chance to be resentenced. An appeals court decision in 2022 made those with the “functional equivalent” of life without parole sentences eligible as well.