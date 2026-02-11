Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar and kills at least 20

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tropical Cyclone Gezani collapsed houses in Madagascar's main port city and left at least 20 people dead as it crossed the Indian Ocean island with high winds and rain, authorities said Wednesday.

After the storm made landfall late Tuesday with wind speeds of more than 195 kph (121 mph), Madagascar's weather service issued red alerts for several regions warning of possible floods and landslides as Gezani moved across the large island of 31 million people, many of whom live in poverty and have inadequate shelter from storms.

Madagascar is especially vulnerable to cyclones blowing in off the Indian Ocean and was battered by another deadly cyclone less than two weeks ago.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said building collapses caused some of the at least 20 deaths, and at least 33 other people were injured as Gezani made landfall in the eastern city of Toamasina. The agency said 15 people were missing and more than 2,700 people were evacuated.

Toamasina, with around 300,000 residents, sustained severe damage, residents told The Associated Press. The majority of the deaths were in that region, authorities said.

President Michael Randrianirina, who took power in a military coup in October, visited Toamasina to survey damage and meet residents, according to videos posted on his office's Facebook page. The videos showed flooded neighborhoods, homes and shops with windows blown out and roofs blown off, and trees and other debris strewn across streets.

Randrianirina's office said around 75% of the city's infrastructure had been damaged or destroyed.

"It’s devastation. Roofs have been blown away, walls have collapsed, power poles are down, trees have been uprooted. It looks like a catastrophic landscape,” resident Michel, who gave only his first name, said by phone.

Power has been cut off in Toamasina since Tuesday.

Gezani on Wednesday moved west across Madagascar, weakening to a tropical storm as it moved inland, according to the national weather service. The storm passed around 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the capital, Antananarivo, one of the regions under a red alert warning for possible flooding.

Forecasts showed Gezani was expected to move into the channel between Madagascar and Africa’s east coast on Thursday, and warned it might strengthen into a tropical cyclone again and turn back toward Madagascar’s southwest coast next week.

On Jan. 31, Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 people in Madagascar and displaced more than 85,000, according to the disaster management agency.

The United Nations released $3 million from its emergency response fund to help Madagascar prepare for the impacts of Gezani, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Monday.

Cyclone season in Madagascar is from around November to March and brings repeated weather disasters to one of the world's poorest countries, which barely has time to recover before another hits.

Madagascar, the world's fourth largest island, has been impacted by more than a dozen tropical storms or cyclones since 2020. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction says they cause an estimated $85 million worth of damage to infrastructure each year that impedes the nation's development.

