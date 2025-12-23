Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea soccer club

Martha Stewart has joined pal Snoop Dogg as a minority owner of Welsh soccer team Swansea

Swansea-Martha Stewart Soccer
Swansea-Martha Stewart Soccer (2023 Invision)

Martha Stewart has joined pal Snoop Dogg as a minority owner of Welsh soccer team Swansea.

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn’t disclose financial details in Tuesday's announcement about the American businesswoman and media personality.

Stewart, 84, was in attendance last Friday for Swansea's 2-1 home victory over Wrexham — that other unheralded team from Wales that has made headlines through celebrity ownership.

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest,” owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen wrote in a message to fans.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.”

Snoop Dogg joined the club as a co-owner and investor in July.

Stewart wasn't quoted in the club's announcement and hasn't commented on her social media platforms.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in