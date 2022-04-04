Channel 4 to be privatised, government confirms

The government is to press ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4, it has been confirmed.

Ministers have chosen to sell off the broadcaster following a consultation on its future, a government source told The Independent.

They said the sale would form part of reforms “to modernise and sustain the UK’s public service broadcasting sector”.

“Ministers have decided that, although C4 as a business is currently performing well, government ownership is holding it back in the face of a rapidly-changing and competitive media landscape,” the source added.

“A change of ownership will remove its straightjacket, giving C4 the freedom to innovate and grow so it can flourish and thrive long into the future and support the whole of the UK creative industries.”

A spokesperson for broadcaster said it was "disappointed" with the decision but would "continue to engage" with the government on the process to "ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain's creative ecology and national life".

It said “significant public interest concerns” had been raised during the consulation, launched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport last year.

In an internal email to staff, seen by the PA news agency, Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said her priority was to "look after all of you and the wonderful Channel 4 spirit".

She said: "In our engagement with Government during its extended period of reflection, we have proposed a vision for the next 40 years which we are confident would allow us to build on the successes of the first 40.

"That vision was rooted in continued public ownership, and was built upon the huge amount of public value this model has delivered to date and the opportunity to deliver so much more in the future.

"But ultimately the ownership of C4 is for Government to propose and Parliament to decide.

"Our job is to deliver what Parliament tasks us to do, and if or when that changes, then I am confident that this incredible organisation will respond with the relentless energy it has always displayed in pursuit of its goals and the remit.”

